Derrick Rose & adidas Unveil Two New D Rose 5 Boost Colorways

Today adidas unveiled two new colorwys of the D Rose 5 Boost that Derrick Rose will wear as part ofhis on-court rotation of the newest signature line. A “Home” iteration with a white upper and an “Alternate Away” with a black upper. Come check them out.

“The Lake” mint colorway is dropping overseas, but these two new colorways Rose will rock himself during the 2014-15 NBA season.

The “Home” colorway with a white upper features a lightweight mesh SPRINTWEB upper that a patent leather mudguard for added strength in the mid-sole. The tongue has a red lace-loop ribbon with a graphic showcasing Chicago’s architecture. As we know, all of D-Rose’s sneakers pay reverence to his hometown. There’s black splatter print on the Fit Cage, and a translucent red outsole and a red pull tab on the back of the shoe, which shares the space with Rose’s logo — replacing the three stripes for the first time in his line.

The same technology applies to the black “Alternate Away” edition, with a gray and white print on the Fit Cage, black and red camo laces and red pull tab on the back.

Derrick will wear the “Home” and “Alternate Away” versions along with the “Train Line” and “Away” colorways in the first half of the 2014-15 season, so stay tuned for new colorways he’s rocking in the second half.

The D Rose 5 Boost “Home” launches for $140 at adidas.com and Foot Locker on November 6 while the “Alternate Away” will be available on December 4.

What do you think?

