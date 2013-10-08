Derrick Rose Already Looks Like The Fastest Player In The NBA… Again

“When you start backpedaling against Derrick Rose, you know you’re in trouble.” Doesn’t it feel great to hear that again? Over the weekend, we saw Rose put in his first bucket since the injury and then later his first dunk. Then in last night’s 19-point win over Memphis, the former NBA MVP finished with 13 points and three steals, but most importantly, he showcased that jaw-dropping speed.

Rose is already pushing the coaching staff for more minutes. Last night, he played 23 after getting 20 against Indiana this weekend. Through two preseason games, he has 26 points (including 10 free throw attempts against the Grizzlies) and six assists to five turnovers.

