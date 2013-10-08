Derrick Rose Already Looks Like The Fastest Player In The NBA… Again

#Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
10.08.13 5 years ago

“When you start backpedaling against Derrick Rose, you know you’re in trouble.” Doesn’t it feel great to hear that again? Over the weekend, we saw Rose put in his first bucket since the injury and then later his first dunk. Then in last night’s 19-point win over Memphis, the former NBA MVP finished with 13 points and three steals, but most importantly, he showcased that jaw-dropping speed.

Rose is already pushing the coaching staff for more minutes. Last night, he played 23 after getting 20 against Indiana this weekend. Through two preseason games, he has 26 points (including 10 free throw attempts against the Grizzlies) and six assists to five turnovers.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEDimeMagLatest News

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP