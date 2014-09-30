Derrick Rose Confidently Proclaims, “I Know I’m Going To Win A Championship Soon”

Despite two surgically repaired knees, two years of rust and just a few weeks of international play — with Team USA cruising in the FIBA World Cup — Derrick Rose still wasn’t shrinking from what he’s also said his primary goal has been: a title. He’s also pretty sure that elusive title will come “soon,” as he informed reporters during media day.

When asked if his window for capturing an NBA championship was closing, Rose was pretty blunt and surprisingly optimistic in his assessment.

“It may not be this year, it may not be next year, or whatever, but I know that we have one [in us],” Rose told reporters by way of the Chicago Sun-Times‘ Joe Cowley. “I know I’m going to win a championship soon, so I’m not worried about that.”

With so little to show over the last two seasons, that sort of bluster seems a little crazy, but Rose’s surrounding teammates might be the best of his career. The free agent signing of Pau Gasol, the acquisition of Nikola Mirotic from overseas, drafting rookie Doug McDermott, and finally amnestying Carlos Boozer could put GM Gar Forman in contention for executive of the year…if Rose stays healthy.

“With the threats that we have, I’m going to try and make the game as simple as possible,” Rose said. “It’s no disrespect to my old teammates, but I think the team we have right now talent-wise is a much stronger team than we had last year.”

Still, even with the swagger and the boldness of Rose’s statement, he’s aware his rhetoric remains empty for his supporters in Chicago.

“For the Bulls fans, I can sit here and say a million times, ‘I’ll be fine,’?’’ Rose said. “But I think the only way to answer all the critics and everyone asking about me is to actually be on the court and to actually be playing.’’

Only time will tell if he’s able to do that, even though everyone’s pulling for him to finally show he’s back, and back for good. Until then, and — like’s Rose’s supposed title prescience — it might not even happen this year, but eventually we’ll be able to talk about Rose without the injury caveat looming over the entire discussion.

