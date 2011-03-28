Derrick Rose Covers Dime China

#Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
03.28.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

To this day, it still trips us up to see our words translated into Chinese for our 1.3 billion fans of Dime China. So with the new issue out, we thought it’d be cool for you to check out that cover as well.

What do you think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEDimeMag

