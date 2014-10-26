Derrick Rose, adidas Unveil D Rose 5 Boost At Chicago Launch Event

In partnership withhosted 20 kids from local nonprofit organization After School Matters at the launch event for the adidas D Rose 5 Boost in Chicago. The homegrown Chicago Bulls superstar held a Q&A with the youngsters in which he offered advice on how to achieve your dreams, and even donated a pair of the shoes and more D Rose apparel to each of the 20 children involved in the program.

Later, Rose greeted hundreds of fans at the Foot Locker on State Street. By the looks of things, the crowd was amped to meet the 2011 MVP and get their first in-person look at his latest signature sneaker. One young Rose fan, though, seemed a bit more excited than the rest:

Adorable. Here are some more shots of Rose and his adoring followers at the launch event:

The D Rose 5 features adidas’ revolutionary new Boost technology, a cushioning innovation that provides heightened energy return and step-in comfort to wearers. Intimate details of Rose’s rise to prominence, family, and general life are woven throughout the shoe’s design, helping make the D Rose 5 the most personal sneaker of Rose’s adidas collection.

The D Rose 5 Boost is available now at Foot Locker for a retail price of $140.00.

Click here for detailed photos of the D Rose 5 Boost…