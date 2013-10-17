Derrick Rose Drops 22 Points In 22 Minutes Including This Tough Off-Balance Layup

A lot of people were worried when Derrick Rose missed the Bulls – Wizards game in Brazil after he experienced some soreness in his knee. Hopefully his play tonight allows Bulls fans to exhale.

Perhaps more than Rose’s 6-for-9 shooting performance was his attacking mentality. He attempted five of his nine shots in the restricted area, and got to the free throw line five different times. Did we mention he was on the court for a little under a half of basketball? Yeah.

Rose was also 1-for-2 from deep and knocked down a mid-range jumper. After working on his shot a lot during his year off, it’s scary to imagine him hitting efficiently from deep. Rose also found time to dish a couple assists and grab a couple boards. But we’ve all missed the twirling stutter-steps and explosive quickness into the paint, so after all the sore knee stories started swirling, everyone sort of wondered how serious it might be.

He looks good to us.

Important reminder: it’s still preseason. Two more weeks!

What do you think of Rose’s performance?

