Derrick Rose Drops 22 Points In 22 Minutes Including This Tough Off-Balance Layup

A lot of people were worried when Derrick Rose missed the Bulls – Wizards game in Brazil after he experienced some soreness in his knee. Hopefully his play tonight allows Bulls fans to exhale.
Perhaps more than Rose’s 6-for-9 shooting performance was his attacking mentality. He attempted five of his nine shots in the restricted area, and got to the free throw line five different times. Did we mention he was on the court for a little under a half of basketball? Yeah.
Rose was also 1-for-2 from deep and knocked down a mid-range jumper. After working on his shot a lot during his year off, it’s scary to imagine him hitting efficiently from deep. Rose also found time to dish a couple assists and grab a couple boards. But we’ve all missed the twirling stutter-steps and explosive quickness into the paint, so after all the sore knee stories started swirling, everyone sort of wondered how serious it might be.
He looks good to us.
Important reminder: it’s still preseason. Two more weeks!
What do you think of Rose’s performance?
crazy balance skillz
most importantly, when he went to the line did he finally hit them?
damn son, it’s been like 5yrs and you still hating on DRose.
it hasn’t been 5 years since he melted at the line in the playoffs when Chi had the number 1 seed. It’s his biggest weakness and still needs work. The only thing holding back from being one of the greatest PG’s ever.
he’s an 80% FT shooter. wtf are you talking about?
I’m talking about big games, playoffs, etc. For a guy who’s name is Chicagorilla you should try watching your home team play. Free throws in big games, yes since then, are lacking.
Nah homie, you just pulled that one out of your ass. Rose has missed a FT in the cluth before, but so has Ray Allen, Kobe, Melo, and Lebron. Stop trying to pretend like you know what you’re talking about. You clearly dont watch the Bulls unless it’s on national tv.
Rose just had a game this preseason where he closed out the opposing team by hitting clutch FTs down the stretch.
so “homie” your point is that it’s ok to miss them because other people do too? And Rose specifically said part of his training to get back onto the court and be better was to work on his FT’s. He’s done that and already seen it pay off.
When the player himself has said it’s a weakness of his game only blind fans say it isn’t. You probably think Jordan didn’t need to work on his 3 pointers when he clearly said he did too right?
I’m done wasting my time on this.
when the fuck has Rose said he wants to work on hitting Clutch FTs? You’re confusing him with Lebron.
Also you’re pulling that Jordan shit out your ass. Jordan never said he needed to work on his 3pt shot lmao. This convo is done, you’re just reaching now.
I figured you’d know better than to debate with me, especially about DRose or Jordan. But you clearly forgot.
You can’t show anything to the blind, I shouldn’t have tried.
Also why don’t you go replay some of that Celtics series from his rookie year and see how many clutch shots/FTs he makes, including clutch assist and defensive stops.