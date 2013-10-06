Derrick Rose Gets First Basket Since Injury

10.05.13 5 years ago

Derrick Rose is officially back. How many times have you heard that one? Well, for once, it’s official. Rose scored his first bucket with the Bulls since getting injured tonight against Indiana. In a way, it was perfect. Outside of a thunderous dunk, a second jump to grab an offensive rebound is about the best thing you could’ve asked for on that repaired knee.

