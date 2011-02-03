Derrick Rose gets “MVP” chants in Kobe Bryant’s house

02.03.11
Blake Griffin can do a lot of things for the Clippers, but stopping Derrick Rose isn’t on the list. While Blake seemed on pace for about 600 points and 300 rebounds against Chicago early on last night, eventually it turned into No Country For Bearded Men, starring D-Rose and Baron Davis. On his way to 32 points (11-18 FG) and 11 dimes in a Bulls win, Rose had Baron — and Eric Blesoe, and Randy Foye — looking at the back of his jersey all night as he made layup after layup in the lane. One time Baron took out his frustrations on Carlos Boozer by shoving him in the back, but Boozer just laughed in his face. It was still the third quarter when fans at Staples Center started chanting “MVP” for Rose. Wonder if Kobe was watching that … Griffin (32 pts, 13 rebs, 7 asts) had a baseline reverse dunk on Kurt Thomas that was borderline senior abuse. And as for the alley-oop he caught and threw down on Kyle Korver‘s back-neck? Well, Korver should have known better than to challenge that one … K.D. Aubert was sitting front-row next to the Bulls bench. Much respect to the players and Tom Thibodeau for even being able to concentrate long enough to get the win … The last time the Hornets and Thunder hooked up, Chris Paul‘s annoying defense helped keep Kevin Durant scoreless in the fourth quarter, and Dave West won the game for N.O. by sticking mid-range jumpers at the same rate Bob Cousy was hitting free throws in Blue Chips. Last night, West (20 pts, 15 rebs) did his thing again, but that whole shutting down Durant thing didn’t work out so well. KD put on a laser show, dropping 43 points (14-19 FG, 10-11 FT) to go with 10 boards and 5 assists, on a night where CP3 was hobbled by an ankle injury and Trevor Ariza had to leave with an ankle injury. So that left Willie Green and rookie Quincy Pondexter to stand in the line of fire; Green’s best defense was to stick his hands in the air whenever Durant got the ball (didn’t work), while Q-Pon should have only drawn that assignment as punishment for forgetting to buy donuts or something … When your team is on a losing streak that has run longer than Forrest Gump, does it even matter anymore if you get blown out or if the L is close? For a minute last night — like, literally one minute — the Cavs appeared ready to finally stop their skid with the Pacers in town. With 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, Ramon Sessions hit a jumper (“Court is in Sessions!” screamed a Cleveland announcer), then Manny Harris (“The Motor City Madman!”) made a runner to push the lead to three. The Q was rocking at that point and the team was building a little swagger …Read More>>

TOPICS#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#Derrick Rose#Chris Paul#Blake Griffin
