Derrick Rose gets “MVP” chants in Kobe Bryant’s house

Blake Griffin can do a lot of things for the Clippers, but stopping Derrick Rose isn’t on the list. While Blake seemed on pace for about 600 points and 300 rebounds against Chicago early on last night, eventually it turned into No Country For Bearded Men, starring D-Rose and Baron Davis. On his way to 32 points (11-18 FG) and 11 dimes in a Bulls win, Rose had Baron — and Eric Blesoe, and Randy Foye — looking at the back of his jersey all night as he made layup after layup in the lane. One time Baron took out his frustrations on Carlos Boozer by shoving him in the back, but Boozer just laughed in his face. It was still the third quarter when fans at Staples Center started chanting “MVP” for Rose. Wonder if Kobe was watching that … Griffin (32 pts, 13 rebs, 7 asts) had a baseline reverse dunk on Kurt Thomas that was borderline senior abuse. And as for the alley-oop he caught and threw down on Kyle Korver‘s back-neck? Well, Korver should have known better than to challenge that one … K.D. Aubert was sitting front-row next to the Bulls bench. Much respect to the players and Tom Thibodeau for even being able to concentrate long enough to get the win … The last time the Hornets and Thunder hooked up, Chris Paul‘s annoying defense helped keep Kevin Durant scoreless in the fourth quarter, and Dave West won the game for N.O. by sticking mid-range jumpers at the same rate Bob Cousy was hitting free throws in Blue Chips. Last night, West (20 pts, 15 rebs) did his thing again, but that whole shutting down Durant thing didn’t work out so well. KD put on a laser show, dropping 43 points (14-19 FG, 10-11 FT) to go with 10 boards and 5 assists, on a night where CP3 was hobbled by an ankle injury and Trevor Ariza had to leave with an ankle injury. So that left Willie Green and rookie Quincy Pondexter to stand in the line of fire; Green’s best defense was to stick his hands in the air whenever Durant got the ball (didn’t work), while Q-Pon should have only drawn that assignment as punishment for forgetting to buy donuts or something … When your team is on a losing streak that has run longer than Forrest Gump, does it even matter anymore if you get blown out or if the L is close? For a minute last night — like, literally one minute — the Cavs appeared ready to finally stop their skid with the Pacers in town. With 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, Ramon Sessions hit a jumper (“Court is in Sessions!” screamed a Cleveland announcer), then Manny Harris (“The Motor City Madman!”) made a runner to push the lead to three. The Q was rocking at that point and the team was building a little swagger …Read More>>
Crazy how I was only interested in watching that Cavs/Pacers game. I swear to almighty BASED GOD I heard one of the Cleveland announcers say when the Cavs were leading late “And the good guys are up 1” with about 3:30 left in the 4th. I was actually thinking that they might pull this off though
But seriously, can we refer to the Cavs as “Team Nas” cause all they seem to do lately is take L’s
Which ever guy wrote this smack was on his ish! The lines on Kurt and Korver, the QPon punishment line, the Byron Scott line. Man i actually laughed at the Byron scott line. After Griffin got busy on the baseline on Kurt Thomas, a play later there was a timeout and on the way to the huddle Keith Bogans had a huge smile on his face as he high fived Kurt and teased him about getting dunked on. Apparently Kurt and Boozer had committed to not getting dunked on as they both fouled Griffin hard anytime he tried….and oh boy did he try to murder boozer. The OKC team really needs to trade for another shot blocker. Maybe Sam Dalembert. They have contender talent but need help protecting the rim and rebounding. Ibaka cant do it alone. And whats with all the ankle injuries? Adidas, Jordan and Nike with those ugly and cheap shoes arent holding up. Maybe they should start making stronger shoes instead of lighter shoes.
Oh and its about to be 25 below zero with wind chill here in the Chi. Damn streets are so bad that our main street downtown near the lake has become a parking lot! So to all of you in warm weather states…i hate ur flucking guts. And i just saw the JR Smith dunk…that ish is bananas! B.A.N.A.N.A.S.! Kid is a video game for real.
Happy Lunar New Year, my fellow Rice-Eaters! To Yao and Yi, this is the year of the Rabbit. For Vietnamese like me, this is the year of the cat!
Chicagorilla
Man, you ain’t kidding about throwing some hate down south. Here in Detroit it’s fucking retarded. I got stuck in snow 3 FEET outside of my fucking garage (condo association fees were a good investment!).
Your boy Rose is looking like an MVP…makes those funny discussions we had with a few green guys earlier on this year pretty funny eh?
I like how everybody is starting to get in line on the gravy train that ive been on his Day 1 of the season…DRose 4 MVP, there is no competition. This is the 2nd time this year DRose has gotten MVP chants on the ROAD!!!
And apparently Kyle Korver is a mormon and doesnt watch TV for the nonsense of attempting to jump with Blake, just filty.
Also, the tip dunk of the night was from the white dude from indiana u who lefty banged ralph sampson III, disgusting
@Control, i dont remember the last time a player in any sport has gotten MvP chants while in other teams stadiums. And the Clippers have Blake Griffin! Maybe its because the bulls (like the cubs) play on WGN which is a national network. So rose must be picking up fans (most fair weather bandwagoners) like the cubs do. At least he stays humble through it all. I myself knew he’d be good, but id be lying if i thought he’d develop this fast. I cant really think of a player who deserves MvP more, but i dont want to jinx him. Maybe Dirk, or Dwight. Thats it though. Plus Rose been doing it with and without help. As for this summers comments. Just go back to the Rose vs Westbrook arguments that got like 150 comments. Its funny to read the comments then watch ppl eat crow each game Rose plays.
Damn Chris Paul flopping was annoying yesterday.
The highlight of his flopping was when he was caught on a switch guarding Durant. Durant was starting to back him down, but when his jersey barely touched Chris paul, he acted like he was hit by a mack truck.
I fuckin hate cp3
Clippers home game is not a KB’s house.
The need to generate buzz with such a titles is understandable, but…. 3-5 years ago DIME was so much better…
Taking a divergent opinion, I give Korver credit for his effort. A few inches higher and he stops the alley-oop on a play in which he was hustling to guard Griffin while Boozer chilled down the other end of the court.
The Cleveland Fluffers – because all they do is SUCK !!
Click my name (To see that Blake play)
When Kyle Korver isn’t cowering in fear…I know everyone has seen it and “no” it’s not my site… [blog.lib.umn.edu] he typically challenges players, gets crowned, and fouls! That used to be one of his “signature plays” as a Sixer hahaha.
While Rose was getting the MVP chants in the third quarter, Baron Davis was actually off the court getting a back injury attended to. Though I understand that some people feel that Rose isn’t a “true” point guard, 11 assists on Wednesday(8.2 per game) would seem to indicate that he is doing exactly what the Bulls need him to do.
I noticed that Austin changed up that Westbrook / Joe Johnson argument at some point yesterday to ask “who would you want for one game”. That seems a bit more reasonable since Johnson is lighting it up over the last month. I’m anxious to see who the reserves for the All Star game tonight.
@TWU #9 – I agree.
@Chicagorilla
Kobe was getting MVP chants on the road the year he dropped 81 (and averaged 35+), he was hearing it almost everywhere… Utah, Boston, Atlanta… just to name a few. It’s happened a few times since then as well but that year it was almost a regular event.
@ chicagorilla
sucks to be u guys.On the flip,I bet NOBODY appreciates the summer like y’all up there.One of the reasons I love Texas.be safe bruh.
Rose is a beast, and his tomahawk sprewell joints are some of my most exciting moments of watching NBA ball(can u say dragic uugh).Plus his handles are bananas.His game is too zen.Like that !Blake is freakin inhuman.That’s all imma say !
@ Lee…ROFL
after some shyt like that u supposed to say PAUSE.U dead wrong homie !
My lakers need to get off this BS.Seems like we do this dance every yeat though.Hats off to what San Antonio’s doing.That’s handling business.Gotta respect that.Can’t wait to give em a true Laker welcome tonight !
Somethings got to give. Feb 13th the Cavs host the Wizards. We could potentially have the longest road losing streak vs. the longest losing streak collide for a not so epic battle royal at THE Q.
WTF is going on with JR Smith this season. he put up highlights in recent years but what is he trying to prove….every game he got something different to pull out his ass.s
At least Kyle Korver’s attempted D on Griffin last night is SO MUCH better than his cowering one-legged defense like 2-3 yrs ago, hahaha that was funny. if anybody has that pic, post it.
Glad to see Joe Jeezy bottled up whatever he was on in January and is carrying it over to February SO FAR. He’s playing like he’s got a chip on his shoulder or something. Wonder what is the cause of this explosiveness.
Dirk Nowitzki is back on his MVP ish! Keep it up Diggler!
@ Chicagorilla
Sorry to hear about the weather there bro. My girl is from the Chi and her mom and other family still live there as well. Be safe man
I guess the title of this article was suppose to spark controversy or take a shot @ kob. Yes staples center is kob’s home court but it was a clippers home game the majority of fans there were clipper fans. It would be more of an appropriate title if this came against the lakers while kob was actually playing. Derrick rose might just be the mvp but keep it real u think the bean would actuall sweat that let’s just be real
@sean — I never changed the question. The original debate the whole time (the 1st sentence of the post) was: “You have a game tomorrow. Do you take Russell Westbrook or Joe Johnson?” A lot of people seemed to miss the point and kept talking about age, contracts, etc., so I felt I had to clarify again at the end of the post.
@spence — Staples Center is Kobe’s house. Doesn’t matter who’s renting it out at the moment. Listen to the crowd when the Lakers play a “road” game there.
@AB – Honestly I didn’t read the first or the last sentences, My Bad. It depends ont he style you want. Do you want to play the game at a fast pace or is it that Paul Pierce – J’Oneal commercial. For 1 game, I’d take the athlete. For a series I’ll run with the basketball player.
It’s not your house if you share it with another team.
That’s like another dude who is also engaged to your fiance and living in the same apartment.
@austin
I meant to say that you clarified it at the end (in bold). From the initial read (and I wasn’t the only one to see it that way) it was tough to tell that you were talking about one game.
Kobe’s been getitn MVP chants in opponents stadium for years now. this is nothing new. DRose is beastin tho
@sean — Point taken. I thought the question right at the top of the post would make it clear (which I also referenced again during the post) but obviously not clear enough.
@That’s What’s Up — If we wanna get technical, most NBA teams share their arena with another team, whether it’s a hockey or college team or whatever. But that would be nit-picking.
Lol @ “Brandon Jennings said he wants more playing time, and he did start last night, but if this keeps up he’ll be looking for reasons to turn away from this mess … ”
Maybe step your shit up and get ur team a victory. It’s gettin weak that everytime a team struggles, we gotta read that Player A needs to go somewhere else.
B.J. shot 2-10 from the field. Maybe he was part of the problem…
@What’s Up – Like that analogy. Cmon AB this isn’t other sports in the same arena, LA is the only place where 2 NBA teams play in the same arena. Need to work on your debate skillz.
Gortat is bringing the hammer down to an arena near you! Phoenix might actually have a center, “Hammer Time!”.
Ctown vs the Wiz, need to have that game on NBA TV
@Claw — Listen to the crowd when Kobe plays a “road” game at Staples. If you still don’t think he is the headliner in that building, I don’t know what to tell you. Do you think if Kobe hit a game-winner at Staples and did the D-Wade “This is my house” act, somebody would really argue with him? The Forum = Magic. Staples = Kobe.
watching the clippers/bucks game got me real mad. blake had an awesome first half…but where were his teammates? yea, eric gordon is out for a month, but they really gotta re-group and put in more effort. their first 5 possessions of the 2nd half were turnovers, not from blake, but from his teammates and i’m sure it was frustrating for him as it was for the fans…
Assuming Griffin stays with the Clippers, imagine 6-7 years from now when Kobe is retired and the lakers have fallen off (like in the early 90’s). If the Clippers are perennial contender’s and they began to call it “Blake’s House”, I would still feel the same; it’s not your house, it’s y’alls house.
…and I still wouldn’t consider it Kobe’s house.
It’s freezing in the south. We are literally getting snow in Louisiana…
I disagree with AB a lot but he’s right about Staples being Kobe’s house.
It doesn’t matter if the Lakers share the building with the Clippers. Wade had teammates when he pulled that routine but nobody argued it’s Chalmers’ house too. Lol. IMO, the top dog in the city gets claim to the building.
@TWU: “…it’s y’alls house.”
I totally understand what you’re saying, but I’m just curious… do you consider The Forum to be Magic’s house?? and the United Center to be Mike’s house?
I find it hard to agree with someone who’s favorite player is Zach Randolph, but AB is right about Staples and Kobe. It’s been said thousands of times that Lakers vs Clippers is a home game for the Lakers, regardless of what colour uni they are rocking. Blake IS changing that though, the guy is that much of a beast.
@Chicagorilla
No love for “No Country For Bearded Men”?
Up here in NE Wisconsin we just barely missed the major snow (we have over a foot on the ground though) but it is like -25 windchill here too.
The thing about Korver’s play was that he went for the pass, not the block. I thought it was pretty legit; he could have tipped it away. Now, if he actually thought he could stop Blake from dunking it once he caught it, that’s a whole different story.
Why no NYK lines? Just Dirk’s line and something about a teenie-bopper being booed? WTF?
@ JAY – not sure as I hadn’t thought about that too much.
I guess “Mike’s House” for CHI, but not “Magic’s House” for the Forum – too many great laker teams in the past.
But when the Jets and Giants share a stadium, whose house is it? Whose house was The Meadowlands?
It’s just my opinion, but when you share the rent 50/50… it’s y’alls house, no matter who put up the drapes
I do agree with Austin that during a Lakers/Clippers game it’s Kobe’s house no matter who the home team is. But during a Clipper’s game and chants for DRose is a WHOLE lot different than during a Lakers game and hearing DRose chants.
I chanted MVP for Derrick Rose and I got told that all “Bulls Fans are Faggots?” Last night game was great, but when Mexicans starts to drink nothing but nonsense comes out of their filthy mouth!
LMAO let them chant when the yellow and purple are on the floor in Staples..
Gettin MVP chants in Kobes house my ass..
Thats like a bar splitting time between hells angels and frat boys and when the frat boys get rode on people try to say Angels got rode on..
Big MotherFin difference AB lol
@Chicagorilla yea man Lake Shore Drive is all kinds of f’d up. Its looking like that movie The Day After Tomorrow outside.
Damn Korver, first JaVale McGee and now Blake Griffin? He’s gonna get enough of trying to stop alley-oop plays sooner or later. Can’t fault his effort though. If Rose was getting MVP chants while playing the Lakers it would have made my night!
Just seen that Kyle Korver pic. CTFU!! “Eeeek, a mouse!” lookin ass!
Perhaps Korver should be in the dunk contest….as a prop.
That follow dunk by JR was really nice, but that wasn’t from his hip…c’mon, Dime…