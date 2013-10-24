Derrick Rose Nearly Makes Reggie Jackson Fall With Nasty Move

In another nightly addition of the “Derrick Rose Is Back!” tour, the former NBA MVP absolutely abused OKC’s Reggie Jackson off the dribble last night, unleashing a crossover and step-back dribble that nearly caved in the defender’s ankles. Look at that screenshot above. How did he not fall on his ass?
The Bulls won the game to improve to an unblemished 7-0 this preseason, and Rose had yet another big night, going for 26 points and four three-pointers.
Between some sick colorways for the adidas D Rose 4, and what’s shaping up to be a monster “don’t call it a comeback” season, Rose and the Bulls could be the talk of the NBA this year.
Can Chicago beat Miami this year?
I’m not hating, as I love Rose, but no wonder he makes defenders look silly when he is so blatantly palming the ball. Just watch him at half court. Pretty much every one of his moves involves 1 or 2 illegal carry/palm violations.
when your hand is under the ball then you will be called for a carry
violation. if your hand is on the side of the ball that is not
considered a carry. Thats why he wont be called for any violation