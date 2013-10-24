Derrick Rose Nearly Makes Reggie Jackson Fall With Nasty Move

In another nightly addition of the “Derrick Rose Is Back!” tour, the former NBA MVP absolutely abused OKC’s Reggie Jackson off the dribble last night, unleashing a crossover and step-back dribble that nearly caved in the defender’s ankles. Look at that screenshot above. How did he not fall on his ass?

The Bulls won the game to improve to an unblemished 7-0 this preseason, and Rose had yet another big night, going for 26 points and four three-pointers.

Between some sick colorways for the adidas D Rose 4, and what’s shaping up to be a monster “don’t call it a comeback” season, Rose and the Bulls could be the talk of the NBA this year.

Can Chicago beat Miami this year?

