Derrick Rose On His Injury Rehab: “I Had To Be Selfish”

After all this time, Derrick Rose finally, officially, sat down and discussed his injury and rehab with BullsTV. I’ve always been amazed at how much hate Rose got for sitting out the season. His reasoning — “This is something I had to be selfish with. I couldn’t worry about anything else besides myself and my health.” — makes sense.
Did he make the smart move?
He did the right thing. If only he would give back his salary for the year he sat out too, then he would be free of the “selfish” tag.
Why should he give back his salary? A contract is a contract he gets paid whether he’s injured or not. I’m so sick of selfish and jealous mother fuckers that feel like he owes them something. D-Rose doesn’t owe you an explanation, don’t you think wanting him to play was selfish?
Woah. I did preface my statement with saying he did the right thing.
A little aggressive with your response there, or are you one of his wannabe groupies?
Groupie? Far from it, I don’t like the Bulls at all. I’m in that camp that thinks D-Rose didn’t deserve that MVP award. Aren’t you guys tired of seeing peoples careers end before they have too because fans/media put pressure on stars to come back before they are ready? Because they didn’t want to let their teams down?
Really? It’s not selfish to want to make sure you can keep doing something you love and worked hard for, and it’s selfish for us to ask someone to sacrifice that. I have no idea what Bynum did to get himself ready to play again so I won’t comment on that.
I also don’t live in Philly so I don’t what kind of backlash he got, but I’m pretty sure hurting your knee again bowling didn’t sit too well with Philly fans. Plus he seems like a clown to me, BUT again I don’t know the dude so I won’t judge.
I respect your well thought out opinion. There is a lot of pressure on these guys to be good for so long, that injuries are bound to happen. Especially when a guy plays as hard as Rose does.
But on the other hand, that is a lot of money that comes from fans for a player to sit on the side line. Think the fans who bought Bynum jerseys in Philly deserve their money back? The guy gets royalties for every jersey sold, so maybe my anger should have been leveled at him instead of Rose.
Hmm you should look into where the revenue comes from to pay the players. You’d be surprised at how little comes from fans, the bulk of their salaries are paid from T.V. deals So any fan that thinks you’re paying the players is kidding themselves.
Agreed that corporations are enabling the NBA to earn what it does, but don’t forget, if you use League Pass or have cable TV, those costs are passed onto the fan. And if you think the material used to make an NBA Jersey is worth over $100, then you need to think again. They are put together in sweat shops in China for $1 and the rest is mark up for the NBA…
Rose himself admitted he was selfish. So the guys who were calling him selfish late in the season and into the playoffs were right. Right?
I’m on the fence with the “waiting till I’m 100%” thing. I grew up watching Kareem, Bird, Zeke, and others play. So that’s where my mind is. I grew up watching an NBA when the common state-of-mind was “If you can run, you can play”. I understand why guys today sit, but you need to understand where guys who share my POV are coming from. We grew up watching guys who played at 60-70%. Bird couldn’t even bend over to tie his laces and he was out there diving for loose balls. You call guys like me “selfish”…. that’s a pretty harsh label. We just grew up watching guys play because they didn’t want to let their teammates down. That’s what we are accustomed to…. guys going to war for eachother.
I can understand why some fans are bitter with Rose… he essentially had the same year as Andrew Bynum. I guess you back Bynum too?
a contract is a contract… they signed him for the risk that he will get injure.
Winning solves everything. Lebron overcame all the hate from irrational observers by winning 2CHIPs. If DRose [and Dwight] can can return dominant and lead their teams all is forgiven.