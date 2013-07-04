Derrick Rose On His Injury Rehab: “I Had To Be Selfish”

After all this time, Derrick Rose finally, officially, sat down and discussed his injury and rehab with BullsTV. I’ve always been amazed at how much hate Rose got for sitting out the season. His reasoning — “This is something I had to be selfish with. I couldn’t worry about anything else besides myself and my health.” — makes sense.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Did he make the smart move?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.