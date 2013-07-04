Derrick Rose On His Injury Rehab: “I Had To Be Selfish”

07.03.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

After all this time, Derrick Rose finally, officially, sat down and discussed his injury and rehab with BullsTV. I’ve always been amazed at how much hate Rose got for sitting out the season. His reasoning — “This is something I had to be selfish with. I couldn’t worry about anything else besides myself and my health.” — makes sense.

Did he make the smart move?

