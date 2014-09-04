Derrick Rose Swoops Through Lane For Slick Finish Against Ukraine

Far more important than Derrick Rose’s performance for Team USA is his health. So despite mostly lackluster offensive play so far, that Rose’s body has responded well to the rigorous FIBA World Cup schedule makes his experience thus far a success. Still, it’s certainly nice to see flashes of the dominant athletic force that won NBA MVP in 2011.
With the Americans struggling in the first half against Ukraine on Thursday, Rose woke them up by beating his defender with a quick crossover and slicing through the lane for a vintage, acrobatic finish.
Classic.
Rose’s acclimation to high-level competition is ongoing. It will take time, Chicago Bulls fans, but will surely come with patience.
(GIF via _MarcusD_)
travelling?
It’s called 2 steps derp
do you even know the rules ?
he took like 4 steps lol
It looks like 3 steps, but the first step is called a ‘gather step’, which isn’t part of the 1-2 step.
A player can take a gather step when he’s about the gather the ball, ie. when the player’s hand isn’t under the ball.
The real litmus will be the regular season. International play isn’t really an accurate gauge since teams are overmatched when it comes to the US and since the rosters are so loaded. People were ready to say that Russell Westbrook was the best point outside of Chris Paul based on his play in FIBA and since he was starting ahead of Rose. Derrick wound up winning the MVP then while Russell hasn’t established himself as the best player on his team.
their averages though were about the same… chicago as a team had a better record though so the MVP went to Rose…
who come up with the 2 step layup