Derrick Rose Swoops Through Lane For Slick Finish Against Ukraine

#Video #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
09.04.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Far more important than Derrick Rose’s performance for Team USA is his health. So despite mostly lackluster offensive play so far, that Rose’s body has responded well to the rigorous FIBA World Cup schedule makes his experience thus far a success. Still, it’s certainly nice to see flashes of the dominant athletic force that won NBA MVP in 2011.

With the Americans struggling in the first half against Ukraine on Thursday, Rose woke them up by beating his defender with a quick crossover and slicing through the lane for a vintage, acrobatic finish.

Classic.

Rose’s acclimation to high-level competition is ongoing. It will take time, Chicago Bulls fans, but will surely come with patience.

(GIF via _MarcusD_)

TOPICS#Video#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEFIBA World CupTEAM USAvideo

