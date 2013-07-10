Derrick Rose “Vengeance” Video Gives Us Goosebumps

Derrick Rose didn’t play a minute in the 2012-13 season. But next season he’ll be back with a vengeance, and this video is sure to get you ready.

One YouTuber decided to overlay a voiceover from John Harrison’s character in Star Trek: Into the Darkness with a montage from a celebrating Miami Heat team, who captured their second consecutive NBA title last season.

Here’s what he says:

You think your world is safe? It is an illusion. A comforting lie told to protect you. Enjoy these final moments of peace. For I have returned to have my vengeance. So, shall we begin?

When Harrison’s voiceover turns vengeful, Derrick Rose appears. The Wrath of Khan might need to be changed to The Wrath of Rose now.

Will Derrick Rose have his vengeance next season?

