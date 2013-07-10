Derrick Rose “Vengeance” Video Gives Us Goosebumps

Derrick Rose didn’t play a minute in the 2012-13 season. But next season he’ll be back with a vengeance, and this video is sure to get you ready.
One YouTuber decided to overlay a voiceover from John Harrison’s character in Star Trek: Into the Darkness with a montage from a celebrating Miami Heat team, who captured their second consecutive NBA title last season.
Here’s what he says:
You think your world is safe? It is an illusion. A comforting lie told to protect you. Enjoy these final moments of peace. For I have returned to have my vengeance. So, shall we begin?
When Harrison’s voiceover turns vengeful, Derrick Rose appears. The Wrath of Khan might need to be changed to The Wrath of Rose now.
Will Derrick Rose have his vengeance next season?
how much did a certain shoe company pay you to post this video??
#vengeance?#you#must#be#joking.
What’s wrong with the word “vengeance”? I think it’s suitable. There was another Bulls era where their team were eliminated by the same team 2 straight years. They too wanted vengeance.
adidas will ruin your career
*Yawn* I love all the highlights from a playoff series they lost… There will be no vengeance. As long as Rose has no reliable #2 option the Bulls will never over take the Heat.
Don’t care much for the video, but it’ll be good to have a class player like Rose back on the court!
ChiBulls mad a video a day before that is pretty much the same just used a batman mash up instead…..
[www.youtube.com]
Oh no, the guy who is eighteen months removed from competitive basketball and who lost 6 of his last 8 games to the Heat, including 4 straight in the playoffs (to the absolute worst version of the Big 3 Heat), and who shot 6.3% when guarded by LeBron James is coming back?
I’m sure Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra and the rest of the Miami Heat organization are shaking in their boots.
Maybe the Bulls will win two games in a playoff series against them this time around, that will be real vengence.