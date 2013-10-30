Derrick Rose’s First Bucket Back Was Perfect

Derrick Rose had a tough opening night against the 2-time defending champs. He had 4 turnovers and was missing some important defensive rotations, which Thibs will probably whisper to him while gently kneading his shoulders after the game. But Rose started things off in typical Rose fashion with an acrobatic lay-up after slicing through the defense.

It was less than 100 seconds into the TNT opener at the American Airlines Arena in Miami when Rose split the pick-and-roll defense of Chris Bosh and Mario Chalmers before jumping past Udonis Haslem and scooping it off the glass. It wasn’t the most spectacular finish of Rose’s career, or even since preseason started, but it’s the type of play that has to make Bulls fans smile.

Even though the Bulls lost to a well-balanced Heat squad tonight, 107-95, they’ve got their point guard back, and battles await later this season.

