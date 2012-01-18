Derrick Rose’s Signature Shoe: adidas adiZero Rose 2.5

Only a couple guys in the NBA are lucky enough to get multiple signature shoes in one season, and Derrick Rose is one of those guys. So for those of you wondering what the 23-year-old superstar will be playing in the rest of the season as he competes for a title, check out his latest signature shoe, the adidas adiZero Rose 2.5.

At 11 ounces, the adiZero Rose 2.5 is the lightest signature basketball shoe Derrick has ever worn, giving him added speed and support for the second half of the season and eventual playoff run.

From adidas:

The adiZero Rose 2.5 features a top down satellite view of Derrick’s Chicago Englewood neighborhood embossed in the toe box and upper. The map view is a continuation of the “Cleared for Flight” theme of the adiZero Rose 2 and represents a view from high above. Signature details include “ROSE” on the tongue and three stripes branding on the back of the shoe to emphasize his speed on the court. The sockliner features an infrared color and Derrick’s signature as a nod to his motivation and inspired play on the court. Derrick’s jersey number “1” is featured on the toe. Inspired by the adidas adiZero Crazy Light, the upper features a premium SPRINTFRAME execution and enlarged SPRINTWEB area to reduce weight, add support and allow maximum motion control. The GEOFIT memory foam collar provides optimum comfort and fit, especially with Derrick’s adiZero Speed Wrap Ankle Brace. The adiZero Rose 2.5 uses the adiZero Crazy Light outsole traction system which has varied engineered thickness to ensure maximum grip in high wear perimeter zones, and less thickness and weight in low perimeter zones like the midfoot.

The adiZero Rose 2.5 will launch in home and away colorways on Feb. 2, and rollout in six additional colorways through April. The shoe will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker, Eastbay and shopadidas.com for a suggested retail price of $110.

