Derrick Rose’s Signature Shoe: adidas adiZero Rose 2

With all these exhibition games going on, there’s been one name noticeably absent: Derrick Rose. But after winning the MVP award last season, don’t think for one second that the almost 23-year-old superstar is resting on his laurels. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. And for those of you wondering what he will be playing in this season as he competes for a title, check out his latest signature shoe, the adidas adiZero Rose 2.

“The adiZero Rose 2 is built for my speed so you better want to be fast if you wear this shoe,” says Rose. “It’s stable and light so it plays great on the court, but it’s also really clean so you can rock it and look real nice off the court.”

From adidas:

The adiZero Rose 2 signature shoe, designed exclusively for Derrick Rose, features SPRINTWEB to reduce weight and increase comfort, while the SPRINTFRAME external heel counter allows for stability and motion control. It features a gore ankle strap for increased lockdown that also adjusts to accommodate Derrick’s adiZero Speedwrap ankle brace. The unique herringbone and volcanic traction pattern give optimum grip and pay homage to Derrick’s explosive play. Design details are inspired by his MVP season where he led his team to the top conference playoff seed and conference finals. The shoe features “All Flights Cancelled” on the tongue to represent how his play altered opposing teams’ future plans, and the sock liner reveals a list of cities with professional basketball teams as destinations on an airport status board. All statuses read canceled except for one that is “Cleared for Flight,” Chicago.

The adiZero Rose 2 will launch in the black/red/white and white/red/black colorways on Thursday, Oct. 6, and rollout in five additional colors through Dec. 22. The shoe will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker and Eastbay for a suggested retail price of $110.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.