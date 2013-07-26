Derrick Rose’s Top 15 Poster Dunks

The Internet nearly blew up earlier this week when we posted video of Derrick Rose pulling off a recent through-the-legs dunk . Yeah, no one really cared that the hoop was like eight feet high. We were just happy to see CHI’s finest back to doing what he does best.

Rose isn’t the top player in the NBA, even if he insists that he is, but he’s going to come back this year and be one of the very best. He’s also one of the better dunking point guards. Here are 15 of the best “posterizations” he’s handed out throughout his basketball life.

*** *** ***

15. DERRICK ROSE Over SMU

Good job. Good effort, kid. But you had to know you weren’t catching Rose.

14. DERRICK ROSE Over SOME HIGH SCHOOL CAT

It must be fun playing with someone like this in high school. They basically mapped out this alley-oop, a defender jumped and Rose STILL caught it and finished.