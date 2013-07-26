Derrick Rose’s Top 15 Poster Dunks

Rose isn’t the top player in the NBA, even if he insists that he is, but he’s going to come back this year and be one of the very best. He’s also one of the better dunking point guards. Here are 15 of the best “posterizations” he’s handed out throughout his basketball life.
15. DERRICK ROSE Over SMU
Good job. Good effort, kid. But you had to know you weren’t catching Rose.
14. DERRICK ROSE Over SOME HIGH SCHOOL CAT
It must be fun playing with someone like this in high school. They basically mapped out this alley-oop, a defender jumped and Rose STILL caught it and finished.
13. DERRICK ROSE Over EVERYONE
I can’t quite figure out which college team this is, but it does remind me of Rose’s early games at Memphis, when he’d often be overshadowed by Chris Douglas-Roberts or even Joey Dorsey. Unlike this dunk, it took the eventually No. 1 pick a little while to rev up during his lone season in school.
