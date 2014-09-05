Despite Soreness, Kyrie Irving Will Play Tomorrow Against Mexico

Despite soreness gleaned from a nasty fall in Team USA’s win against Ukraine on Thursday, Kyrie Irving will play tomorrow in the World Cup’s Round of 16 versus Mexico.

Though Irving admits to feeling worse today than he expected, he seems mostly unconcerned with his minor injury. Via USA Today’s Sam Amick:

“I’m all right,” Irving told reporters inside the same Palau Sant Jordi venue where the American Dream Team made hoops history during the 1992 Olympics. “I mean it was a little bit of a concern when it happened. I was a little bit worried. It was a tough fall on my back, just a light bruise that I took in the fourth quarter. But it’s part of the game … I’m all right. I’m a little bit more sore than I thought I would be, but like I said it was just a tough fall that I took yesterday and I’m just glad I’m OK.”

Coach Mike Krzyzewski echoed Irving’s comments, also indicating that Team USA’s starting point guard went through today’s practice unencumbered.

Krzyzewski: [Irving] went through the whole workout. He was a little bit sore to begin with, but he worked his soreness out. He’s ready to go. 100 percent.

It’s not surprising that Irving will be ready to play on Saturday. Though the tumble he took yesterday was indeed a big one…

…Irving indicated after the game that he wasn’t seriously hurt.

Im all good everybody, just a tough fall. Appreciate the concern #ontobarcelona — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) September 4, 2014

Watch Irving and Team USA begin the knockout phase of the World Cup tomorrow versus Mexico at 10:00AM EST on ESPN2.

