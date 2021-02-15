The Detroit Pistons have an eye firmly on the future, as the team has already parted ways with veteran guard Derrick Rose in a trade with the New York Knicks. Rose isn’t the only veteran who is going to see his situation with the franchise change, though, as Blake Griffin’s tenure in Detroit seems to be coming to an end.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Griffin is no longer going to be a member of the team’s rotation while the Pistons look for “a resolution on his playing future.” The move appears to be mutually agreed upon by the player and the franchise, with Griffin telling ESPN, “I am grateful to the Pistons for understanding what I want to accomplish in my career and for working together on the best path forward.”

Griffin joined the Pistons via a trade in 2018, with the team hoping that he’d form a fearsome frontcourt duo alongside Andre Drummond. He was an All-Star his first year in the Motor City, but after getting swept in the first round of the postseason by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019, injuries have taken their toll, and Griffin is, unfortunately, a shell of his former self. This season, Griffin is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 31.3 minutes per game.

The main hurdle to finding a trade partner very well could be his salary, as Griffin is due $36.6 million for the remainder of this season and $39 million in 2021-22.