Detroit Pistons Unveil New “Motor City” Alternate Uniform

08.14.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
Greg Monroe Greg Monroe (photo. @detroitbadboys)

For the first time since Chauncey Billups was hitting pull-up three-balls and Rasheed Wallace was doing crazy pregame dance routines, the Detroit Pistons will be exciting next year. Perhaps no team improved more this summer; they added a new point guard with something to prove (Brandon Jennings), a new power forward with something to prove (Josh Smith) and even brought back a little of the old flavor with Billups serving as a veteran leader and ‘Sheed serving as a wild card coach.

Today, they took that new look one step further, unveiling an alternate “Motor City” uniform that they’ll wear 10 times this upcoming season. The jerseys are a dark navy blue, sporting bright red trim and the “Motor City” tag along the chest. Solid work, guys.

What do you think?

