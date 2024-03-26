Monday’s game between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons did not arrive with great fanfare. After all, the Knicks began the day a whopping 30.5 games ahead of the Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings and, in general, there were more aesthetically appealing matchups during a 11-game slate in the league. However, Knicks guard Deuce McBride brought some entertainment late in the first quarter after the Knicks had already built a double-digit lead.

With 37.2 seconds remaining in the opening period, McBride took the ball out of bounds and, instead of finding a teammate with a more conventional pass, he tossed the ball off the back of Pistons guard Malachi Flynn to set himself up for a layup.

Of course, McBride is not the first play to use this strategy, but it is often effective. In this case, it was also executed perfectly, and Flynn was blissfully unaware of what was coming his way.

The Knicks led by 19 points at the end of the first quarter and, well, New York probably did not need the easy two points created by this play from McBride. Still, it was fun and cool to see, which is half the battle when it comes to NBA basketball during the month of March.