Deviant Derrick Rose Video Blames Satan For Last Season’s Injury

In the annal of sports, fans sometimes come up with bizarre conspiracies. But one NBA fan’s imaginary rendering of Derrick Rose‘s injury last season might take the top spot. We’ve had a squeamish response to the Devil and Derrick video uploaded to YouTube yesterday because it details a possible Faustian deal with D-Rose. Obviously, we just had to share it with you.

In video’s story, the Devil knocked Derrick Rose out for the entirety of the 2012-13 season. Now, because of the Bulls wear red uniforms, Rose’s No. 1 jersey somehow signifies Satan as the One True Overlord, and the woeful state of the contemporary world, Rose is actually working with the Devil by playing this season to distract us from all the world’s strife. Yeah, we’re confused too, and a little depressed.

But the season starts tonight, and if the NBA is just some devilish attempt to entertain us while the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse run rampant, than we couldn’t think of anything better than to watch NBA basketball while it’s happening.

Still, YouTube user Matt B. Weir is an unusual basketball fan, that’s for sure.

