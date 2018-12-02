Devin Booker’s Toe Needed To Have Blood Drained After He Stubbed It In A Hotel Room

Associate Editor
12.01.18

Getty Image

Despite the struggles the Phoenix Suns have had on the whole this season, star guard Devin Booker has been prolific. He’s averaging 24.5 points per game, and because he’s spent a lot of time running the point in new coach Igor Kokosov’s offense, Booker is averaging a career-high seven assists a night.

However, Booker did not suit up on Friday night, when the Suns fell to the Orlando Magic, 99-85. It wasn’t the end of the world, as Booker was listed as day-to-day. We learned why Booker had to sit out one day later in a piece of medical information that I did not think was possible.

Booker participated in practice and is expected to play when the Suns travel to Los Angeles on Sunday, which is good! What is bad is this bit of information, which explained that Booker stubbed his toe really, really badly.

TAGSDevin BookerPHOENIX SUNS

