The Phoenix Suns went to Brooklyn on Wednesday night to take on the Nets just before the 1-year anniversary of the two teams coming together and figuring out a trade for Kevin Durant. Back in February of 2023, Durant got his long-standing wish for the Nets to trade him, and the Suns parted ways with a whole lot in order to bring him to Phoenix and pair him up with Devin Booker.

Wednesday’s game was Durant’s first trip back to Brooklyn since then, and the Suns were able to take care of business en route to a 136-120 win. Late in the game, Booker was able to have some fun at the expense of one of the players Phoenix gave up to acquire Durant, as he hit a three while Mikal Bridges was right in his face. Booker then threw up his hand, did Bridges’ celebration that he’ll do after he makes a shot from behind the arc, and went right up to the Nets standout.

Booker hit Mikal Bridges' celly in his face 😅 pic.twitter.com/KmNpl8tUQT — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2024

BOOK WITH THE DAGGER. pic.twitter.com/cA0gk3xy0S — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 1, 2024

Booker and Bridges were, of course, teammates for quite some time in Phoenix, so we assume that there’s nothing but love between these two. Still, it sure seemed like Book enjoyed this one a whole lot more than Bridges did.