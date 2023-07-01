Dillon Brooks Will Join The Rockets On A 4-Year, $80 Million Deal

In one of the more shocking revelations of the offseason, the Memphis Grizzlies reportedly informed Dillon Brooks that “he will not be brought back under any circumstances.” That reporting came from exit interviews in early May and, ever since, the assumption has been that Brooks would land elsewhere for the 2023-24 season and beyond. While Brooks became the center of attention during the playoffs in a suboptimal way, he does bring an intriguing skill set to the table, and the 27-year-old can point to a proven track record of success.

This has led to him being linked with several teams over the offseason, with the Houston Rockets frequently being mentioned as a potential landing spot. And on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team was nearing a deal with Brooks that had the potential to turn into a sign-and-trade with Memphis.

Rockets are nearing a deal with Dillon Brooks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Houston has been lining up trades around league, and could turn Brooks deal into sign-and-trade with Memphis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Adrian Wojnarowski, not long after that, brought word that Brooks would sign a 4-year deal worth $80 million.

Free agent G Dillon Brooks has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Rockets have now landed two targets in free agency — Fred VanVleet and Brooks. pic.twitter.com/dJHLWvwFjX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Brooks is an exceptional defender, earning 2022-23 All-Defensive team honors and generally hounding opposing wings on a consistent basis. With his size and physicality, Brooks is a strong bet for any squad in terms of versatility and effectiveness, though his offense is less appealing. Brooks has averaged 16.2 points per game over the last four seasons, but he has done so on 41.1 percent shooting, and he has converted only 32.1 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two campaigns.