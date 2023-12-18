The Last Minute Dime Gift Guide For The Hoops Lover In Your Life

This year’s Uproxx Gift Guides are brought to you by Sirius XM. Check out their site to find all the holiday music and content you need to get into the giving spirit.

Holiday shopping season is almost over. That might be the greatest gift of all, but if you’ve been putting off those last finishing touches for the hoops fan in your life, waiting and hoping for some unique inspiration, let this list of tech, book, and gear be your passport to finally being done.

Dime’s editors have made some truly great picks and we’ve paired those with links to shopping options that should, with the right shipping method or pick up option, get you these items with time to spare. Save for one that was too good to omit even if it does come a little late. Use prices as a guide, but know they were based on information available when we hit publish and are subject to change and out of our control. Alright, disclaimers out of the way: let’s shop!

Bowers and Wilkins PI7 S2 earbuds

Price: $329

“Phone, wallet, keys” has long been the list of household items everyone needs to walk out of their front door. A good pair of earbuds, however, is absolutely worth consideration. Bowers and Wilkins PI7 S2 earbuds can help the hooper in your life unlock a world of pregame hype music, reliable workout mixes, and hours upon hours worth of basketball-related podcasts from current pros and future Hall of Famers. There’s no better way to help them embrace the “ball is life” mantra.

A History of Basketball In Fifteen Sneakers by Russ Bengston

Price: $28.99

With A History of Basketball in Fifteen Sneakers, former Complex and SLAM magazine editor Russ Bengtson goes back to the origins of Converse’s Chuck Taylor sneakers, talks about the rise of the empire that is the Jordan Brand, and hits everything in between and influenced by. Learn more about why this book is the perfect gift in our recent interview with Bengston.

Prehistoric: The Audacious and Improbable Origin Story of the Toronto Raptors by Alex Wong

Most NBA teams have been around longer than most of their fans have been alive. But that’s not the case for the Toronto Raptors, who were only founded in 1995. Prehistoric by Alex Wong (a former Dime contributor) tells the story of their beginnings, talking to key figures involved in the drafting of the franchise’s first cornerstone (that cornerstone, Damon Stoudamire also writes the foreword) and how they kicked off a love affair between a basketball team and a nation.

Nike Sabrina 1 Basketball Shoes

Price: $129.99

The signature shoe for one of the WNBA’s signature shooters, Sabrina Inoescu (check out our Dime Cover with Sabrina from earlier this year), the Sabrina 1 is one of the year’s best looking basketball shoes. Available in multiple colorways and in unisex sizing, this is the perfect gift for any ball fan that’s all about looking right and repping one of the best. While you’ll struggle to find options that’ll ship to you in time, several sporting goods and mainstream sneaker retailers have pick-up options that’ll allow for you to drop these under the tree just in time.

Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion by Mitchell S Jackson

Price: $33.38

Basketball and style seem intertwined, whether it’s Starter jackets and throwbacks influencing street style or bold trendsetters like Walt Frazier and Allen Iverson. But as with all things, this symmetry has been an evolution. And in Fly, Mitchell S. Jackson, details the history of the NBA and fashion, going back to the bland looks of when the league was founded to the modern era with tunnel looks serving as high fashion inspo and an outlet for players to express themselves and push back on efforts to limit individuality.

NBA2K

Price: $34.99 (Depending on console/version)

NBA2K is a staple item for every hoops fan with the series continuing to evolve over the course of its now 25 years as the game for the game, giving fans a chance to do everything from creating their own avatars, playing with or against their friends, reliving classic NBA moments, and running their own franchises. Bring back the Sonics as an expansion franchise! Come up from nothing to have a legendary career! Play as this year’s cover star Kobe Bryant! This is all just scratching the surface of what’s available to fans (on PS5, PS4, XBOX One and Series S/X, and Switch).

Whoop Strap

Price: $215.10

With so many different versions to choose from, it can be hard to find the right fitness tracker for what you need. If you have anyone in your life who’s trying to get or stay in shape on or off the court, the Whoop Strap offers a durable option that’s chalk full of features while also cutting down on the kinds of distractions that more broadly focussed wearables offer. You don’t need another way to connect to social or texts when your goals are more about continuous monitoring and goal crushing.

Tequila Colabs From 1800 And Carmelo Anthony

Price: $95

This one qualifies as a belated gift due to shipping deadlines, but it’s cool enough to still count and/or be a perfect fit to ring in the new year. From 1800 Tequila and NBA legend/Kid Mero podcast co-pilot Carmelo Anthony comes this 1800 X STAYME70 Gift Pack. We’re saying give the stylish snapback hat and split the bottle with the hoops fan and fine spirits connoisseur in your life. Your gift target not much for headwear? There’s a hoodie gift pack option available as well

