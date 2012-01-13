Dime Caught Up With the Two Bros from the Mavs Bench

As our man Aron posted Wednesday, two bros just happened to be sitting in between Vince Carter and Delonte West on the Dallas Mavericks bench on Tuesday night. Who were these mystery men? Mark Cuban‘s hipster buddies?

After doing some investigative journalism, Dime found out that these two are Detroit Pistons season ticket holders Chris Rabban and Aaron Cohen of Detroit area streetwear boutique Revive.

Chris and Aaron did not partake in the classic NBA fan sitting game of moving to a seat closer to the court every quarter – Revive bought the bench side seats this season and if you check Cohen’s tweets, they are definitely being used. Cohen has tweeted pictures from recent Pistons games against the Magic, Bulls and Knicks.

But how did they get to sitting between Vince and Delonte?

Cohen told the New York Daily News: “Because of the way it’s arranged, and I guess there’s two vacant seats at the end (of the row), we got (seats number) three and four – which is pretty much after the last player.”

Vince Carter told the Dallas Morning News he just didn’t have enough room:

“They were cool,” Carter said. “I just didn’t have enough room to sit so I went on the other side of them. That happens sometimes. They were good dudes. That was where their seats were, so it wasn’t any big deal. But I have to admit, it looked funny when I saw the video.”

I got in touch with Chris Rabban to hear more: