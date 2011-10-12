Dime Exclusive: Breaking News, NBA Superstars Headed Overseas

We’ve started to hear credible rumblings of a big-time overseas tour for a group of elite NBA superstars, designed to fill the void left by the cancellation of the first two weeks of the season.
The details are a little fuzzy at this point, and none of this has been confirmed (we’ll leave that to the reporters who are sure to chase this story), but here’s what we’re hearing:
– A group of NBA stars will head overseas for a tour from the last week of October to mid-November.
– Names we’re hearing include Carmelo, LeBron, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul. But it sounds like the tour would include enough NBA players to put together two teams.
– The participating players will be paid to play.
– The tour will make multiple stops, including one stop in China.
That’s all we’ve got right now. If true, it sounds like a good thing all the way around. The players get to play and pick up some cash, fans around the world get to see NBA superstars in person, and the NBA gets its product exposed to more international fans. A win-win-win.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Great for the players who get to go. Still sucks for all the other players, the fans here, and the economies of cities here with NBA teams, especially smaller markets like Charlotte, Sacramento, Utah etc.
@truth
How does the economies of the NBA cities miss out? I live in Chicago and we have one of the most profitable teams in the NBA. Yet we also have one of the worst economies in all of America. Same goes for the Lakers (California) and Knicks (New york) i believe.
this is a serious question btw, i’m not trying to be a smartass.
@Chicagorilla – Everyone is starting to care about the concessions folks, parking attendants. security, etc. Even though a select 30 or so players will be touring the world, the cities that rely on their sports teams, the lower level people still miss out.
The NBA won’t solve the national unemployment problem but them not providing the regular seasonal jobs, doesn’t help.
The public perception about the players won’t change either. They are willing to take less money to tour the world and play basketball but they won’t take less money to continue the NBA… interesting. Also, will this tour sans meaningful coaches be just like the “all-star” games being played already? You know, the no defense, high scoring, kind of getting old highlight reels they are already doing.
Once again the players are pissing on whatever leverage they think they have. Sundiata Gaines wasn’t invited to this showcase.
@ first and foremost…you make some pretty good points.
Why is the public’s perception towards the players negative? They aren’t on strike. The owners LOCKED THEM OUT of their buildings. The players want to play, but want to negotiate in good faith to get a fair agreement in place. Not just for themselves, but for the players that came in this year, and for players coming in in years to come. Why isn’t the public perception regarding the owners more negative? They’re the ones getting rich off the players.
Jerry Buss said that Kobe’s real value to the team is really in the field of $70 million a year, when you look at tv contracts, concessions, jersey sales, season tickets, etc. But are the owners going to pay star players what their value to the team really is? Not at all. The players are fighting for the future of all NBA players. Not just for themselves.
@Fnf
Oh ok, if thats what he meant then i get it. The hundereds of employees that may work at each stadium are now unemployed.
And while these charity “uh uh! Birdie said no defense” (Above the Rim lol) games are getting old. But the players are also selling out college gyms here so imagine what they can do with a stadium overseas? They’d make a nice amount of money just for one game. I don’t agree with it at all, but i can see them using this to prove to the owners that they need each other equally.
throw in wade and kobe and i will tune in. hate to break ti to the average player but if kobe and bron are true to their word about helping out the lower tier guys. they gotta get paid! la la and nessa aren’t shutting the purses just cause there are 2 weeks gone..come on man! ill watch if nbatv airs!
in addition to the teams providing jobs, they do give a boost to cities economies. who goes to the games? people that can afford to go to the games. Where do these people live? suburbs. the games bring these people into the city where they’ll hit up a dinner spot or a bar before/after the game, pay for parking, buy trinkets and shit.
All this is money for the players, money for Nike, product exposure for the NBA (EVEN though there is a LOCKOUT in progress). This is like a fruit bar for breakfast rather than a full breakfast buffet. I got an idea … how about you all (NBA owners & players) end this LOCKOUT and get some NBA ball going. Just another way to make business(money) out of what’s available while the lockout continues because neither side(owners & players) will give … 1 or 2% … YOU WILL ALL GET PAID AT THE END OF THE DAY ANYWAY NO MATTER WHAT. Millionaires fighting over a couple $100,000 dollars, which is like chump change to all these guys anyway.
^^^ well said. and the main reason people from all over come to the city? jobs. that diner, bar, parking space or the local business place fans go to? it’s because they do and that’s one of numerous reasons why there are jobs.
and that’s just the one minor aspect. the impact of the game to the economy is ripple in a pond so to speak.
the players right now may look like greedy bastards who want more than they can chew, but this is for the long term shit. it’s not just players, they’re repping every ‘ripple’ out there. from the ballboy to the hotel bellboy, from maintenance people, drivers, cooks, crooks, scalpers, to entrepreneurs and managers… lol
doh! i meant yentron @ 8
…this is for their future, not just the game’s future. who else will rep them? surely not the owners. what happens when a player on an unguaranteed contract busts his knee or has an unrelated accident? there has got to be something out there…
Dear NBA and NBA Player’s Union: lock yourself and all of the players in an arena and don’t come out until you’ve solved your issues. Doesn’t direct communication solve all problems? I didn’t realize playing mind games and Twitter was the solution to the world’s problems.
@Clownfish, this is business. If you lived on an island and someone was trying to sell a car. You play the waiting game. You already know they are trying to sell the car because they are leaving the island, so you are in no hurry to buy the car. Why lock yourself in with them until they force YOU to buy it at the price they set. Just wait a few weeks when they get more desperate to sell the car. It is a great car but the longer you can afford to wait, the cheaper this great car will cost you. After all, he is leaving the island. He can’t take the car with him, there are no other buyers, so you just wait for the price you want. It is a dang island for goodness sake, you could walk around if need be. Having a car is a luxury. So you wait and wait and wait some more until he just has to hand you the car over. Time is on your side, not his. What incentive do you have to buy the car at market value when factors outside of his control will drive the price down? No hurry, you’re going to eventually get this car, it is just a matter of how much you want to pay. Also, you like money more than you like this car so you want this car to be as cheap as possible.
@First & Foremost: thanks for dumbing it down for me, but can you tell me, in this situation, who is selling the car and who is buying?
fuck the superstars. i miss the lower tier guys. the lockout isn’t just about the 15 million dollar men. end this bullshit. play nba ball.
The owners are buying the car, they make enough money they can get by (walking around town if need be). The players are selling because they need the money. This situation happens a lot really. If you don’t want to pay to ferry a car off an island you have to sell it. You can stall all you want but everyone knows the price is coming down the closer your departure date nears (bankruptcy). You will eventually bite on a low ball offer for the car (BRI). The longer you wait the lower the offer. The players can’t force the owners to make a deal. Marc Cuban isn’t running out of money anytime soon. Unless Jordan suffers another divorce, him and his first ex-wife are set. EVERY bench player wants to get any deal done.
Their shelf life isn’t long and with the ever increasing hype of rookies, who do you roll with: The younger player fresh off a NCAA tournament run or the 3 year vet looking for a new contract that hasn’t played a meaningful half in 2 years? The superstars make the majority of the money but they don’t make up the majority of the players. The lower tier has to watch their richer counterparts get paid while they have to take out loans from the agents. Eventually you say F*&? that, Let’s make a deal. 51/49 doesn’t matter who has the advantage – I need a paycheck.
Clownfish – The players are selling the car.
What the players are being offered is fair. What they had up until the lockout was GREAT. All of the Nike and Reebok money will go away if Lebron and John Wall aren’t playing basketball. Most of the side money players are getting is based on their fame as a basketball player. Once they stop playing, they start to lose the fame, they start to lose the endorsements. If the lockout lasts a season, I don’t imagine we’ll se a Carmelo ad on either side of this post. Everyone else, the valets, the concession guys, the people who work in marketing, tickets, trainers etc… are outta luck. The pressure will mount on the players before it mounts on the owners.
The owners aren’t trying to screw the players over. They are trying to avoid the Arenas/Lewis/Ratliff/Hill in Orlando situations that cripple a team for years. The league is trying to make it more fair for small market teams by making a harder cap so teams that say “screw the cap”, like Dallas did, so that it theoretically evens the playing field. Or court I guess. If I had a place on the beach, and I rented it to you for $500 a month, but realized that the market for that place was $1000 a month, I would want to get $1000. You’d get pissed if I raised the rent because you have a sweet deal, but $1000 is fair. Yeah, I am charging you double of what I was charging you for the past few months, but it’s still fair.
Average NBA player still suffers and goes without a job. Sooner or later they will cave.
They’re coming to Australia as well..
@First & Foremost and Big Island: ok, so if it’s so obvious to a couple of Internet users, what’s so hard to get in the NBA world? Are you guys academics who see this as black and white while missing out on a whole bunch of real world variables? Because you make it sound like the players shouldn’t be holding out if your theory is correct. I agree completely with the logic of your scenario, but it doesn’t add up if the players union doesn’t see it this way.
@Clownfish – In my scenario, the players/car owner feels they have the upper hand because they have this asset that someone else really wants. However, the car buyer/nba owners are in no hurry because the market for this car/league has only 1 buyer and 1 seller. One side knows the other really needs to sell that asset. If the price is deemed to high, by the market made of 1 person, then the price will eventually come down.
So the owners will continue to propose the same offers ranging from 50-47% for the players while the players stand firm at 54%. Each week a new piece of the deal will come out, Mid-level, contract length, what is BRI, rookie contracts, NBDL, Max Contracts, League minimum, Salary Cap, staffing, TV deals, etc. But the price of the car will come down.
i hope le bron could go here and play in our country. that would be great