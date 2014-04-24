Dime Mag Presents Nate Robinson In State Of Nate Episode 6: “Inked Up”

Denver’s 5-9 guard and scoring machine Nate Robinson has some the illest tattoo work in the Association. In episode 6 of his unfiltered documentary series “State of Nate” follow along as director T.J. Regan – in conjunction with Dime Magazine — captures KryptoNate getting some new ink in his adopted hometown of Denver. You’ll also get to watch as Robinson explains the meaning and symbolism behind some of the favorite #holdat images currently adorning his body.

(via OfficialNateRobinson)

