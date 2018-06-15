The Dime Podcast Ep. 37: Let’s Talk About The Celtics And Other Things With DJ Bean

06.15.18

Hello, friends. Welcome to the latest edition of the Dime Podcast, which features some riffing on the Boston Celtics and a whole lot of other stuff that you don’t expect on a basketball podcast. As always, we invite you to subscribe to the podcast on your podcast listening platform of your choosing (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) and leave us a review.

Today, Martin and Robby are joined by DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean), the co-host of the Brunch podcast (@ListenToBrunch) and a writer/analyst for NBC Sports Boston. Things go way off the rails, partly because DJ’s co-host and Uproxx Sports alumnus Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) swings on by, but we think you’ll like it. Also, Brad Rowland hops on for a little more NBA Draft chatter.

Here’s a rundown of some of the things you can expect on this edition of the pod.

  • How Robby and Martin are coping with the end of the basketball season
  • The playoffs weren’t great, sadly
  • DJ looks back on this Celtics season and the team’s playoff run
  • Bostonians are convinced LeBron James is in play
  • Kyrie Irving and all his quirks
  • Aggregating and its flaws
  • DJ explains Uncle Drew to the best he can
  • Oh hey Pete Blackburn showed up
  • Robby attempts to get a Hurricane Heist discussion going but no one has seen it
  • Pete discusses Ocean’s 8 a little
  • Billy Mays comes up, which leads to a conversation about the Flex Seal guy
  • Pete leaves, but before that, we have GIF talk
  • BREAD TALK
  • More Flex Seal discussion
  • DJ leaves and Brad tags in to talk about the back half of the lottery in the 2018 NBA Draft

All that and much, much more on today’s edition of The Dime Podcast.

