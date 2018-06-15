Getty Image

Today, Martin and Robby are joined by DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean), the co-host of the Brunch podcast (@ListenToBrunch) and a writer/analyst for NBC Sports Boston.

Today, Martin and Robby are joined by DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean), the co-host of the Brunch podcast (@ListenToBrunch) and a writer/analyst for NBC Sports Boston. Things go way off the rails, partly because DJ’s co-host and Uproxx Sports alumnus Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) swings on by, but we think you’ll like it. Also, Brad Rowland hops on for a little more NBA Draft chatter.

Here’s a rundown of some of the things you can expect on this edition of the pod.

How Robby and Martin are coping with the end of the basketball season

The playoffs weren’t great, sadly

DJ looks back on this Celtics season and the team’s playoff run

Bostonians are convinced LeBron James is in play

Kyrie Irving and all his quirks

Aggregating and its flaws

DJ explains Uncle Drew to the best he can

Oh hey Pete Blackburn showed up

Robby attempts to get a Hurricane Heist discussion going but no one has seen it

Pete discusses Ocean’s 8 a little

Billy Mays comes up, which leads to a conversation about the Flex Seal guy

Pete leaves, but before that, we have GIF talk

BREAD TALK

More Flex Seal discussion

DJ leaves and Brad tags in to talk about the back half of the lottery in the 2018 NBA Draft

All that and much, much more on today’s edition of The Dime Podcast.