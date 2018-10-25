The Dime Podcast Ep. 55: Breaking Down The First Week Of The NBA Season With Chiney Ogwumike

10.25.18 28 mins ago

ESPN/Uproxx

Hello, friends. The NBA regular season is in full swing, and we are here to talk about the first week of action with a new edition of the Dime Podcast here on Uproxx. As always, smash those subscribe buttons and leave us a review on whatever podcast listening platform you prefer.

This week, we were joined by Chiney Ogwumike, star forward for the Connecticut Sun and ESPN NBA analyst, to break down all the craziness from the first week of the season and get her perspective on everything from the Rockets-Lakers brawl, Houston’s defensive struggles, Boston’s offensive struggles, Toronto’s hot start with Kawhi, and much more.

We also talk with Chiney about pulling double duty as a WNBA player and a TV analyst, her daily routine, and the major frustrations WNBA players have with their salaries and the revenue split (including them not knowing what percentage of revenue they receive).

Around The Web

TOPICS#DIME Podcast#LA Lakers#LeBron James#Chris Paul#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSChris PaulDime PodcastHouston RocketsLA LAKERSLeBron James

