Dime Q&A: Bradley Beal Talks Call Of Duty, Destiny, The Wizards And Team USA

is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. At a mere 20 years of age, and in just his second season, he averaged 17.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 40.2 percent from three-point range and helping the Washington Wizards to their first playoff appearance since 2008.

Most young players are fazed by the rabid intensity of the postseason, but not Beal. Instead he took his game to a new level, firmly establishing himself as a future superstar with every silky three-pointer and aggressive attack to the rim. Beal bettered almost all of his counting and efficiency numbers in the playoffs, an especially impressive feat considering Washington faced the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers, two of the league’s most air-tight defenses.

We talked with Beal from the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, where he was checking out highly-anticipated new releases like “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare” and “Destiny.” Beal touched on his interest in both titles and tendencies as a gamer, as well as what he improved on most this season, the challenges NBA defenses present, how the Wizards take the step to contender, and his experience playing for Team USA.

*** *** ***

Dime: How long have you been a fan of the Call of Duty franchise?

Bradley Beal: Right around four or five years. At first I wasn’t a really big shooting game type guy, but I ended up buying COD and have been playing it a lot ever since. It’s easy to get addicted to.

Dime: Microsoft debuted Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare at the Electronic Entertainment Expo. The visuals are stunning, and the new game has put an obvious emphasis on the futuristic – heat seeking grenades, laser guns, jet packs, and stuff like that. Is that what has you most excited for this new version of COD?

BB: Most definitely the weaponry they have and the artillery. The exoskeleton is ridiculous! It makes it difficult for people to even touch you. It’s fun, man. I’m really glad I got the chance to play it and watch the demo on it, and it’s definitely better than the previous ones they’ve made.

Dime: The other game we’re going to talk about is called Destiny. It’s a science fiction epic in the vein of Halo, unsurprising considering the two games share the same developer, Bungie. Were you a big fan of the Halo franchise?

BB: I wasn’t because in middle school we didn’t have XBOX, but I played on the computer sometimes and really liked it. That’s actually one of the best things about Destiny: It works on XBOX, Playstation, and things like that. It’s definitely gonna be a great game. It’s different from Call of Duty but similar in many ways, and at the same time it gives you more of a Halo feel. It’s pretty cool, man; definitely going to be a big hit.

Dime: Do you mostly play Call of Duty and NBA2K? Or are you more of a non-discriminatory gamer?

BB: I’ve kind of stayed away from fantasy-type games in the past. Like you said, I’m more of a Call of Duty and 2K man, but from what I can tell Destiny really looks awesome. Pretty sure I’m going to really like it.

Keep reading to learn how Beal improved most in his sophomore campaign…