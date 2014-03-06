Dime Q&A: Chandler Parsons On His Stance Socks, All-Star Goals & More

*** *** ***
Dime: What about Stance attracted you to get in with them?
Chandler Parsons: Very comfortable, great designs, think they have the coolest looking socks and definitely in trend, love the NBA legend socks
Dime: Would you ever want to design your own socks?
CP: Yes…coming soon.
Dime: Are socks becoming a spin off on sneakers where you’re always looking for a style of your own, or something no one else has?
CP: Yes, plain white or black socks are fading, with every outfit you want to match up the socks and shoes. If you have shorts you gotta have matching socks.
Dime: How many pairs of original colored socks do you have?
CP: Every pair that’s not NBA socks.
Dime: Favorite color/style among the Stance choices?
CP: Larry Bird… Need some Kevin McHales.
Dime: What about these socks makes them so comfortable and perfect for performance?
CP: Thick, a lot of padding, grippers, feels good around ankles.
Dime: Do you wear them when you’re not playing basketball?
CP: All Stance everything, only wear those.
