Dime Q&A: Chandler Parsons On His Stance Socks, All-Star Goals & More

Houston Rockets swingmanhas come a long way since he was drafted No. 8 in the second round in 2011 (No. 38 overall) for an non-guaranteed slot with the Rockets. Since then he’s become a huge part of what the Rockets do. He’s currently averaging a career-high 16.7 PPG and 5.7 RPG to go with the best PER of his career. Recently, Parsons signed on with, and Dime got a chance to ask him some quick questions about the partnership and what it’s like to start for a championship-contending Rockets team.

Dime: What about Stance attracted you to get in with them?

Chandler Parsons: Very comfortable, great designs, think they have the coolest looking socks and definitely in trend, love the NBA legend socks

Dime: Would you ever want to design your own socks?

CP: Yes…coming soon.

Dime: Are socks becoming a spin off on sneakers where you’re always looking for a style of your own, or something no one else has?

CP: Yes, plain white or black socks are fading, with every outfit you want to match up the socks and shoes. If you have shorts you gotta have matching socks.

Dime: How many pairs of original colored socks do you have?

CP: Every pair that’s not NBA socks.

Dime: Favorite color/style among the Stance choices?

CP: Larry Bird… Need some Kevin McHales.

Dime: What about these socks makes them so comfortable and perfect for performance?

CP: Thick, a lot of padding, grippers, feels good around ankles.

Dime: Do you wear them when you’re not playing basketball?

CP: All Stance everything, only wear those.

