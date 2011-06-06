Dime Q&A: Danny Granger On LeBron, The Unstoppable Tour & Remote Control Cars

Sois really into cars. That was the gist I got after talking with the Pacers’ All-Star forward late last week. He’s also pretty happy with the direction Indiana is going, and believes with just a little more experience, the Pacers can become pretty good.

I got the chance to catch up with Granger to talk about his off-court hobbies, Jimmer Fredette and his awesome charitable work with EAS and the Unstoppable Tour.

Dime: Are you at all surprised that Dallas got all the way to the NBA Finals?

Danny Granger: I am. I am a little surprised. I think Dallas over the past few years, they’ve had really good regular seasons but then just kinda sputtered out in the playoffs. To their credit, they’re playing good basketball this year and I’m glad to see them there. You know, I’ve always been a Dirk Nowitzki fan.

Dime: You guys played Chicago pretty tough in the first round. What do you think Miami did, or does, that allowed them to beat the Bulls?

DG: I think Miami’s defense is really, really good. With their athleticism, obviously on the wings and I think Chris Bosh is pretty athletic inside, and even Joel Anthony is a good defender. So I think their schemes really took Derrick Rose out of what he wanted to do, and he’s the focal point of their offense. If you stop him then you really stop the Bulls and I think they did a good job of containing Derrick Rose.

Dime: With Miami looking like they might start a run of dominance, do you guys in Indiana ever look at what they’re doing and compare yourself knowing you will probably have to go through them at some point as you improve as the years go along?

DG: Um, yeah. Obviously, they became a force in the East. We definitely know that they’ll be one of the teams that we’ll play a lot; like you said, one of the teams we’ll have to go through if we want to compete at any given point within the next four years or so. That’s in the back of our minds. I think this year, we played Miami well and we can compete. It’s just a matter of having the right schemes and executing.

Dime: Were you comfortable with where you guys finished up this year?

DG: Yeah, we finished the season fairly well. We had a winning record since the coaching change. I think we were three or four games over .500 after we had the coaching change. We got into the playoffs. We competed in the playoffs. Compared to where the year started and how we finished, I was happy with that. But I think we have a loooong way to go. With the experience that our younger players will get and whether we can add more free agents or not, I think that is very important for us.

Dime: You mentioned you think you have a long way to go. Do you think you need another scorer or will experience help you out?

DG: I think experience will be the big key. We had a second-year point guard starting for us, a rookie wingman. Tyler Hansbrough was basically a rookie; He didn’t really play his first year. And then Roy Hibbert was in his third year. Our starting lineup was really, really young. Our bench was young. So I think the experience would be the biggest factor for us.

Dime: With Larry Bird coming back, what are some of the things he brings to the organization?

DG: Larry brings a distinct leadership ability. He sees the game of basketball obviously in a very unique way, which has helped us be successful, and helped us to get back to where we want to be coming from everything that happened in ’05 still. Larry, he’s a legend in himself. I think he does a great job with the organization.

Dime: Talk a little bit about the Draft. Are there any guys that you know coming out that you would like to see Indiana draft if you get a chance at them?

DG: You know what? Everyone is saying we may take Jimmer Fredette. Obviously, I’m a big Jimmer Fredette fan. He played in the Mountain West, which is the conference I played in so I always root for Mountain West kids. I like him. I like Kawhi Leonard. I like the kid from Arizona. The draft will be interesting to see. We have a later pick this year then we had previously so it really just depends on who’s available at that spot.

Dime: Do you anticipate them taking the best player available or do you think they’ll take a player that fits?

DG: I think Larry and David (Morway, Indiana’s GM), they’ll take the best player available. We usually do that. We rarely draft for a position. I think we won’t pass up a better player just to get someone who plays a certain position. I’m thinking we’ll take best available and we’ll just have to see who’s there at that (draft) position.

Dime: You mentioned you’re a fan of Jimmer Fredette. What do you know about his game and how do you think that’ll translate to the NBA?

DG: I’m not sure. I’m sure he won’t be the type of scorer he was in college in the NBA. It’s just two different types of games and what he did for BYU, he primarily was their offense weapon. I think in the NBA some of his skills will translate over. Obviously, he won’t get as many shots as he got in college. And he’ll have to play defense. I know his story throughout the year, probably because he was so focused on offense that he wasn’t a really good defensive player. But I think he has the physical tools. He has a great body on him and I think he can adapt pretty well to the NBA.