Dime Q&A: Steve Nash Previews His All-Star Soccer “Showdown” & Speaks On Dwight Howard’s Soccer Skills

Steve Nash (photo. Indochino)

The Steve Nash Foundation will be putting on their Sixth Annual All-Star Soccer Showdown Wednesday, June 26 in New York City and for the first time ever, a game will also take place in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, July 14. The Showdowns benefit the programs of the Steve Nash Foundation, assisting underserved children in their health and education, with a specific focus on early childhood education and child abuse research and prevention.

There’s no telling what NBA and international soccer stars will show up this year. Previous Showdown rosters have included international NBA and professional soccer players Tony Parker (San Antonio Spurs), Jason Kidd (recently hired by the Brooklyn Nets as a head coach), Chris Bosh (Miami Heat), Grant Hill, Brandon Jennings (Milwaukee Bucks), Thierry Henry (New York Red Bulls), Salomon Kalou (Lille), Claudio Reyna (USA World Cup Team), Robbie Rogers (LA Galaxy), Patrick Vieira (Manchester City), Emmerson Boyce (Wigan), Giuseppe Rossi (Fiorentina) and Javier Zanetti (Inter).

We caught up with the two-time NBA MVP and L.A. Lakers point guard in a conference call yesterday afternoon to talk event details, injury rehab, Dwight Howard‘s soccer skills and Jason Kidd.

*** *** ***

Question: At the end of the season, you were dealing with a lot of injuries — are you going to be participating in both of these events?

Steve Nash: Yeah, I absolutely plan on playing in both. I’m still rehabbing right now but with a few weeks left I should be good to go and plan on playing in both.

Q: I know a lot of big names show up to these events sort of unannounced. Do you have any idea on who some of this years participants may be?

SN: There are a few players announced. It’s always kind of a moving thing. It always kind of comes through. Right now, I couldn’t really announce or say what international soccer stars are coming but every year we managed to get a few so I wish I had more info for you. I know it’s kind of a tricky one for the media because everyone would like to talk about what the event is going to be like this year instead of saying who’s been there the past, but the truth is, we really do every year get a number of international soccer stars the week of the event. Some of the great things about it that the European and South American players love to come to the States that time of year for vacation and they also find it really enjoyable to get involved in something in the States but also to meet and play with NBA players. I don’t really want to give any names right now but stay tuned.

Q: Is there any hope on your part to grow the Showdown so that you’d have a game out in Vancouver or somewhere else in Canada?

SN: We have had one in Vancouver four years ago that was a lot of fun and a success but right now, we’re trying to concentrate on just really building and growing the ones we have to date, but you never know. I wouldn’t say that it would never happen or that it’s impossible, so we’d love to at some point do it in Canada again.

Q: Is there anything new or different that you guys are adding to the game this year that’s maybe different from past events?

SN: Not really. I mean the major difference is that we’re doing it for the first time in L.A. so really would like to see the type of atmosphere and how the event comes off in L.A. You know, I mean obviously New York has been a tremendous backdrop and character in our game and the atmosphere of the fans is what really made it become a really special summer event in New York. So I’m really excited to see what L.A. is like this year but the format has been really fun. We’ve really tried to keep it going and keep the event the way it has been because people have really enjoyed it.

Q: Can you maybe expand a little on what the format is?

SN: Basically it’s just 30 or 35 minute halves depending on the day and how hot it is, and how it’s going, or the weather or if it’s rainy or whatever. It’s eight-a-side and we try to keep it pretty pure. We just mix up the teams between soccer and basketball players and try to get pretty even teams and try to make it as entertaining as possible. And it’s just a fun exhibition game. You know, we try to win and I think that it makes it a lot of fun and makes it really entertaining to see guys trying out there.

