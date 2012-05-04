Dime TV: Tyson Chandler On Lessons Learned Battling Kevin Garnett

05.04.12 6 years ago

Tyson Chandler New York Knicks

Yesterday, we debuted the first in a three-part interview series with the Knicks’ Tyson Chandler, where Tyson talks about his toughest NBA matchups (the insight into dealing with Tim Duncan is great).

In Part II, Chandler talks in detail about Kevin Garnett, Chandler’s post idol growing up, and about how KG, knowing his idol status, tried to kick Tyson’s ass when he came into the League:

WATCH PART I WITH TYSON CHANDLER where he talks about the toughest matchups of his NBA career.

