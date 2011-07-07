Dime’s 1-On-1 NBA Tournament: Dirk Nowitzki Vs. Manu Ginobili

*the winners from day one in voting were announced earlier today in Smack. Voting for the Kevin Durant/Monta Ellis matchup will continue until 1 p.m. EST today. And don’t bother voting a million times (as some inexplicably have)…only one vote for each will count*
I’m not going to lie â€“ if I faced Dirk in a game of one-on-one, I’d be frightened. Just the knowledge that there’s potentially nothing you can do to alter your opponent’s shot has to be the ultimate deflator. Even worse, Dirk chooses bad shots. Like the ones your middle school coach made you run suicides for taking. Any time we hear the phrase “good defense, better offense,” it’s really just saying “good defense, but this guy is just really good and can actually make shots Sam Cassell thought he could make.”
That’s why I think the height mismatch won’t matter in this one. Ginobili may be giving up six inches, but that’s not going to alter Dirk’s shot selection. Nor will it bother him any less than the outstretched hands of Joel Anthony. Dirk will get his, and that will be that. Just like I’m going to eat Honey Nut Cheerios every morning for breakfast. It’s just the way things are, so don’t even bother.
It’s on the other end of the floor, the one where Dirk actually has to guard a functioning basketball human being, that this matchup will be won or lost. It must have been nice in the Finals when he could focus on ruining LeBron‘s life even more as Joel Anthony ran around the court with his pleasantly surprising still-trying-to-make-the-team exuberance. Clearly Manu won’t give Dirk that luxury. Play too far off and he’ll knock down the jumper. Crowd him too much and he’ll use that Argentinean razzle-dazzle to slither his way to the hoop. Razzle-dazzle, you ask? That’s basically the only way I can describe it. One of my life goals is to pinpoint exactly what it is about Manu that makes him so effective. Every once in a while he breaks out the fancy behind-the-back or smooth split-the-double-team crossover, but otherwise I don’t really know what’s going on. He’s the kind of player that drops 25 when you thought it was 15.
If it comes down to the wire, both players will lock it down. Both Manu and Dirk have proven their worth in the 4th, so it’s really a matter of who blinks first. Or, if the score is 14-14, then it’s just a case of who has the ball.
Of all the 1st round matchups, this is the one that baffles me the most. Dirk’s height could prove to be too much, but so could Manu’s quickness. Dirk could shoot lights out or he could repeat the 1st half of Game 6 of the Finals. I guess that’s why I’m not the one deciding who wins.
Jay Bilas: “The Committee puts the foreign guys against each other in the First Round? What? Is that the standard bracketing procedure? Dirk’s size and ability to score over Manu would be the separating factor. Manu would have to make too many perimeter shots to win, and Dirk will be able to put Manu into a position to foul more often, increasing Dirk’s chances to win. I like Dirk in this one.”
The best player in nba imo right now is dirk but one on one here manu would score every single time he has the ball.
GINOBLIIIII!!!!! 11-8
Ginobli!!!!!!!!
i got Dirk …Manu would have to shoot lights out to have a chance
Dirk!He is unguardable
Dirk would win this match up. Manu would go left 10 times straight (and score 8 times probably) but Dirk would just treat this like free throw practice. Manu’s defense consists of flopping, which wouldn’t really be applicable in this situation.
It’s funny though, I remember hearing that Nash used to beat Dirk 1on1 nearly every time, but Nash is a much better shooter than Manu.
You can’t teach size. Both players are getting older, although still quick, but Dirk’s size will give Manu more problems. It puts Manu in a position to commit fouls and have to make more outside shots, even if he shoots 50% from there, he’s still missing half his shots.
Dirk takes it.
This is another matchup where the format provides a clear winner, though Dirk can hit the 3 as well but Dirk will easily shoot over Manu and will have to shoot from the outside where shooting well he will hit 60-70%, I doubt Dirk misses against Manu.
Dirk in a blowout 11-6
ginobili would kill dirk…
Ginobili is too quick, 1 on 1 isn’t about who’s got the best J, it’s about who can get to the bucket most and in this case it’s Ginobili.
Man I want to vote Manu, but Dirk not only is taller but will pretty much knock a shot anywhere. Even though Dirk sucks at D, can Manu keep up with that volume of shooting? Even I have my doubts.
again manu takes this one easy read post 11 dirk would have to make all his shots cuz manu is getting all of his at the rim.
manu unleashed from his team responsibilities would be a great 1-on-1 player. i think he beats dirk.
Dirk just found out how to be a winner…Ginobili has been a winner for almost his entire career.
Ginobili’s will over Dirk’s length.
make it take it? ginobili
Love Manu. Dude played with a broken ARM , still averaged 20 points in the playoffs, and Rondo plays with a little hyperextension adn it was blown up. Shows how tough Manu really is.
But i love Dirk too…and in a 1 on 1 situation, i got Dirk over pretty much anyone in the L…
Manu all day over Dirk. Literally all day. Can you imagine how many ticky tack fouls would be called. One time in a 3 on 3 tournament this foreign dude kept calling fouls, and then would proceed to do an overhead inbounds pass from the sideline.
I see this game easily getting blackedout due to low ratings.
@ F&F
Manu all day? dont you know that Dirk can just hand check manu which will considerably slow Ginobli down? i just found out yesterday that no matter how slow you are you can stop anyone as long as you can hand check like a son of a bitch…
do you agree?
@panchitoooo……..Dirk dont have the footspeed to make the handcheck work the whole time …but if he does it right it will keep him close enuff to contest Manu shots easier
Alright… we need to stop overvaluing height and hand checking. You can hand check to a certain degree. If you don’t have the lateral quickness to stay with it you eventually get left with your hand out off balance watching someone kiss it off the backboard.
If someone is hand checking you, you take a step back to create space, get them leaning one way, crossover, and then make it a foot race. We are talking about Manu vs. Dirk. I don’t think he would even be good at hand checking to begin with. He might try it and then give up 3 straight dunks.
The bigger player may hand check but nothing is stopping him from getting his arm chopped away. Manu isn’t a chump at hitting off balanced shots either. I see this being a good battle until someone starts calling fouls.
Seriously? Didn’t dirk just prove throughout the playoffs that no one can guard him? Not even lebron… He’s a 7 footer with a legit skill set as a guard and might be the best shooter in the game today. If u are still blindly buying into “dirks a bad defender” after watching the playoffs, go look at his defensive per stats and his teams defensive per while he’s off the floor. He did a fair jjob defending bosh most of the time if u ask me, dirk would crush ginobli… Stop fooling yourselves