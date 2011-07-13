Dime’s 1-On-1 NBA Tournament: Kobe Bryant Vs. Dirk Nowitzki

*You can also vote for the LeBron James/Dwyane Wade semifinal.*
Pure Evil.
That was Martin Kessler‘s first reaction when I threw out Kobe Bryant‘s name. Two years ago, that reputation held water. When we gave all our to LeBron, there was nothing left for Kobe. Great but selfish. Confident bordering on arrogant.
Then LeBron did his whole Miami thing and the tide turned. Our venom shifted to a new and unsuspecting victim. But the question remained: how do we treat Kobe now?
He wasn’t public enemy no. 1, so the hatred morphed into undying respect. Not that it wasn’t there already. No one has ever doubted his immense talent, unmatched work ethic and place in history. But LeBron’s departure to Miami put that respect into overdrive. He was still selfish and arrogant, but he never left the Lakers. He may have shopped himself around, but he ultimately stayed in town. But there was a large part of the American conscience that still hated Kobe. We just didn’t have enough in us to proliferate our antagonism.
Kobe’s still in limbo. Lakers fans love him, and always will. (Understandably so. He has brought them five rings.) The rest of NBA fans, however, are somewhere between revering and loathing. We can’t hate two of the NBA’s best players, right?
The national mood towards Dirk, however, couldn’t be more positive. So much so that he upset the third-seeded Carmelo Anthony to make the semifinals. His story represents everything good in the world. He’s clutch, unassuming and hard working. Only if he were American.
When the two hit the hardwood, all memories of the Western Conference Semis will disappear because the Mavericks, and not Dirk, beat Kobe and the Lakers. Although Dirk will render Kobe’s post game moot, I find it hard to believe that he could stick Kobe’s pull-up. But then there’s Dirk’s offensive game, which nobody in the NBA can stop anyway. So how do we decide who wins? I have no idea.
Both have a great asset of post moves. Dirk is a better shooter and bigger. Kobe is faster and more athletic.
Close call but Dirk takes it in the end.
Dirk
Kobe wins by default. Dirk wouldn’t keep up with Kobe’s speed.
Crossover, followed by a lay-up. WIN!!!!!
Easy win for the Mamba!
@DIME
You guys should have just plugged these matchups into NBA2k11 and let the game decide. Have the CPU play vs the CPU and see who wins the game. That’s the fairest way to do it. And prolly the closest thing to it being reality since we know these players will never put their pride or brand on the line like that.
my suggestion is to start the tourney over and let 2k11 decide but record it and post it as a video
Kobeeee
Kobeee
Kobe is the best of all time.
@Chicagorilla Kinda funny, but one of my boys had the exact same suggestion…definitely something to think about since 2k results probably would be pretty realistic.
Cosign Chitown.
If the season doesn’t start, you guys should start simming the 2k11 tournament on what is supposed to be opening-night.
I’ll bet that youtube channel gets a TON of hits. There will be a lot of people with that basketball jones.
And for shits and giggles, DIME writers should draft a 2k team for 3-on-3, and give us some time to comment on who has the best team, and sim that tournament too. I’d be all over that shit. Lol.
@JAY
a 3 on 3 tourney would be the shit also. Maybe they do that one on 2k11.
I think if the NBA were to still be lockedout on opening night. TNT would just play a bunch of basketball movies. White Men Can’t Jump, Hoosiers, Love and Basketball, He Got Game, etc…
The NFL should play Little Giants if the season doesn’t start on time.
finally figured out how to utilize 2k share, jimmer bombing from everywhere!
This gonna be a close one!
something like deadliest warrior for basketball, you would need to run the games like 50 times each and see who wins the most. and please record in HD, i hate watching video game highlights in SD(shitty definiton).
side note
if you guys havent downloaded Deadliest Warrior to your PS3 or Xbox360 your missing out.
Oh and back to the topic.
Dirk would prolly win this one vs Kobe. Height and that fadeaway would be Kobe’s biggest problem. Not to mention Dirk is like 250lbs and is crafty around the basket. Sure Kobe can score on Dirk at will, but Dirk is 7ft tall and could at least bother Kobe on his jumpers. Kobe can’t effect Dirk at all when he’s shooting, it would take Dirk being completly off for him to lose this one.
@ panchitooo “you would need to run the games like 50 times each and see who wins the most.”
50 times? I doubt it. I’m sure these guys have a lot to do… wait a min… they’re basketball writers without a basketball season… Make it 100 times.
the Lebron and Kobe haters may change they outcome of these semi-finals
I have Dirk taking this one. He’s on top of his game right now. A few years ago I would’ve said Kobe hands down, probably for the whole tourney. But now, I’m co-signing Chicagorilla.
Only thing about this is I can;t honestly see this game ending, neither player can stop each other at all. Honestly Dirk can’t bother kobe, and kobe can’t bother dirk. Whoever wins this is winning the tournament. I am going to have to give it to Kobe in something like a 35-33 win just becuase he has a greater plethora of one and one moves and is very very slightly better around the basket, hes also pissed off which always help and will take the game personally. But it probably comes down to luck to who can hit more of their seemingly unstoppable mid range game.
haha is this even a serious question? i’m not on kobes nuts but he’ll dominate anyone one on one that’s how he grew up playing is one on one dirks a good team player this isn’t even a close call, also this better not be one of those set ups just to get kobe and lebron in a fictitious match up cause that would be lame and kobe would still win
If you told kobe it was life or death… do you really think anyone could stop him?
If we were to take regular season numbers, Kobe would be the man… however we are not are we? :) I certainly will not. They keep trading buckets but Kobe will miss the odd one more than Dirk. Then 7′ wins the rebound and that’s that. The time is NOW(itzki)
I love Dirk. I love Dirk. I love Dirk. I would have his Dirk babies if I could, and I would definitely swallow some of them. And I hate Kobe. Bad. But he’s killing Dirk. It pains me to say it. Fuck Kobe, but nobody playing now is going to beat him one on one. You’d have to go get MJ.
Wait, can I change my mind? Remember that one on one between Kareem and Dr. J at an all star game or something? Kareem killed him. I still gotta go Kobe.
Oh well, when I went to click to vote, even my cursor doesn’t like Kobe, so I picked Dirk.
Lol @ post 25
When it comes down to it, this matchup is first one to get a stop wins. I see Kobe botherin Dirk more than Dirk botherin Kobe.
Kobe 15 – Dirk 14
kobe the best of all time….
I’d go with Dirk for the same reason I took Dirk over Melo, Kobe has NOTHING to stop Dirk, but Dirk’s length and height is enough to at least bother Kobe, despite his speed disadvantage. Also, Kobe is losing a step, he couldn’t even blow by Lil Bow Wow, and though we know Bow Wow is fast (look how fast his career ended, before he even got hair on his nuts) but Kobe should have been quicker than that little midget…
kobe win easy hes to fast and he will be able to take dirk on the perimeter and dog him if he takes it to the post Kobe for the win
Both guys can’t stop each other…..Great!
Kobe’s speed + Dirk’s D = Awesome game!
Kobe’s D + Dirk’s one legged a bit ugly but super effective fadeway = Awesome sight!
Kobe can simply pumo-fake, drive, turn-round jumpshot Dirk all day and Dirk won’t be able to do anything about it ………..but Dirk can rain ’em 3s when he’s hot ………I wanna know who gets the ball first lol!
Anyways, I believe Kobe’ll win this 19-17 or something like that.
Forgot to mention this : Kobe can deny Dirk space because Dirk ain’t that quick and Kobe’s hands are very good…….the thing that I dunno is whether Dirk can raise up and drain shots everytime consistently enough to do the trick while Kobe can go past Dirk from the perimeter. Post-up game doesn’t favour both of them this time around though……….
Gimme Dirk, Dirk’s offense cannot be stopped even by a non deserving all defensive teamer like Kobe.