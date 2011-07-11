Dime’s 1-On-1 NBA Tournament: LeBron James Vs. Paul Pierce

LeBron James and Paul Pierce are rivals.
This is what a Celtics fan uttered to me the other day. My gut reaction compelled me to intensely berate him. You know when a friend refuses to alter his mind-boggling stance on a sports issue? And you know how that causes you to abandon any sliver of respect you had saved for him? That’s how I felt. James and Pierce aren’t even on the same stratosphere. Derrick Rose is a rival to James. Dwight Howard is a rival. Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire are rivals. But not Pierce. The rival, really, is the Boston Celtics. Take away any three of the Big Four and each individual would drag his team to a 30-52 record and the prayer position during the draft lottery.
After a few more minutes of me yelling some form of “you’re an idiot” in less than kosher ways, I took a step back. What if I rethought my initial stance that rivals possess equal levels of talent? LeBron and Pierce have already dueled on the Game 7 stage (Pierce won). LeBron copied the Celtic method and applied it to Miami. He had an emotional breakdown after advancing to the conference finals by defeating Boston. He’s constantly struggling to receive that late-game luster with which we have already blessed Pierce.
The two stars are the A-Rod (pre-Yankees) and Jeter of basketball. No matter what A-Rod did, he couldn’t touch Jeter’s October reputation or heart and soul demeanor. With Jeter, you get what you see â€“ a team player, hard worker, preeminent symbol of the game. A-Rod, meanwhile, was a brand imitator. He wanted the Jeter image without the Jeter work ethic. He’ll always be considered the better player, but Jeter will always be the locker room leader.
LeBron has all the talent and then some. But he’ll always be chasing Pierce. He’ll be chasing the man that we perpetually distrust. That, in some way, is part of Pierce’s lore. The second we begin to think that he’s hit his final career descent, he’ll bust out a 35-point game and a last-second dagger. 80% of our brain know he’s great, but the other 20% can’t get over the fact that there’s just something off about him. He’s slow and seemingly fat. The ball rotates awkwardly on his jumper. So we doubt, we poke holes, we do anything to ignore reality. And just when that 20% begins to take over, it happens: Pierce reminds us why he may just end up in the Hall of Fame.
And that’s the rivalry â€“ one man making the most of what he has, and one man trying to change who he is. If there’s anyone LeBron wants to conquer on Boston, it’s Pierce. He has the missing intangible parts and the love and respect of the basketball world. But that’s probably why The Truth derives so much satisfaction from watching LeBron go title-less with each passing season. His superior talent should equal greater on-the-court success, but LeBron just can’t seem to put it all together. So that’s why this one-on-one matchup intrigues me â€“ there’s something more than pride at stake and the result is far from certain.
Will Pierce reach deep into his bag of tricks and makes us believers all over again?
Paul Pierce has that instinct that will make him prevail over LeBron. And he is a top 3 clutch player, as y’all made the clutch list before. 11-7 PIERCE
All I can say is close game. 13 – 11 Whoever loses doesn’t even bother shaking hands.
Is every shot a step-back jumper?
“he may just end up in the Hall of Fame”
Are you serious?? There is no doubt that P is in the hall .
You gu should’ve paid Bilas or better Hubie brown to do a full write up on these matchups.
PP can score in a 1 on 1 settings easier than Lebron. So Im taking him
I have to go with PP in this matchup…mainlybecause I think it will; be harder for LBJ to score in the 1/2 court than it will be for PP…but like the previous stated it will be close and may come down to has the last possession…PP is the sleeper in this “tourney” and could surprise all the way to the finals…#jmo
The LeBron-Arod to Pierce and Jeter is a terrible comparison. That being said LeBron would never lose 1 on 1 to any one in the NBA. He is way to dominant on both sides of the ball…well maybe he would choke in the championship.
Pierce is the better one on one player; but at his age and Pierce has never been fast so he would have trouble stating front of LBJ. It will be a close game IDK who wins!
Time to poke some holes in people’s arguments. This being a 1/2 court set trying to get buckets doesn’t matter. No shot clock and a whole bunch of space to work with. What is stopping Lebron from taking the ball back 40 feet and getting a running start at Pierce? The game then becomes open court drills for Lebron. Pierce would then be forced to tackle Lebron everytime.
“But Lebron will just tire himself out…” Yeah, because pierce is such a speed demon on offense.
What comparison would you rather have… Chad Ochocinco & Reggie Wayne
i wanna go with Lebron on this one but Pierce is just so unpredicatable, not to be confused with inconsistent. if this game was make it take it i see Pierce taking this one EAASY but since its losers ball then im going with Lebron just on defense and stamina alone cause i feel theyre almost equal each other out in offense(PP is a little above cause his J). theres really no way Pierce can guard Lebrons speed and strength without getting fatigued. i really dont see PP guarding lots of guys on the post either so lebrons four post moves may dominate down low. it should be a close game but around the 8-8 tied up mark i see PP sucking wind with his hands on his knees reaching for Lebron as he blows past him for the BOOMSHAKALA
The thing is that Pierce would be very smart in a 1 on 1 match up. He would take his time and not force a jumper at all, and can play enough D on LBJ to sure him a decent victory.
Wow, I was sure everyone was gonna say LBJ. Austin, where you at bruh?
Go PP! As in I have to take a leak
all u guys are dumb
This is the worst write up I’ve seen for a 1on1 comparison, and most of the comments here are insane. PP beating LeBron 1on1? PP couldn’t even TOUCH LeBron if he were in his prime, but he’s like 90 years old in basketball years. It’s insane that PP even got voted to the second round, but beating LeBron? What the hell people smoking?
PP is shorter, smaller, slower (by far), not as good at dribbling, not nearly as good at finishing at the rim, like 2% better 3pt shooter over career, not a great defender and isn’t in nearly good enough shape to last a full game against LeBron. Realistically, the only way PP wins is SHEER million to one odds luck.
Why are people talking about PP like he’s Kobe? The author who wrote this up, wrote it up like PP came into the league and started winning championships by himself, the guy was a straight out loser for several years, he was the main star on teams that were racking up 25 win seasons and record breaking losing streaks. He was essentially a moderate stats on a horrible team guy for most of his career, then he wins a championship because of KG, and he’s the shit now? That’s insane.
PP is the William Hung of this tournament…
Despite what Control sayin The truth gets by Lebron 11-9.
Despite everything he’s done, dudes still try to discredit him. Everybody who watches hoops KNOWS Pierce tryin to get to the right elbow for his automatic stepback and ten years later, he still doin it. One on one is a game of he who has more options will usually win. Speed can be nullified. Lebron’s a playmaker. Pierce is a stone scorer. You have to at least give the threat of a consistent j to make your defender come out n guard you. Pierce will guard Bron like Kobe guards Rondo. Kids postin that Lebron will just take a running start and run over Pierce need to get off the computer right now, grab your kicks and a rock, head out to the park with your boy, and see how well that strategy works…
KDiz
Man, I’ve played at least 500 1on1s, and I’ve never lost to a guy who was weaker, slower and smaller than I was (which was most people). In 1on1, athletic prowess means as much, or more, than any other thing. You have to beat a guy using speed, strength or size, and funnel your skill set into whichever advantage you have.
PP has ONE move…right elbow fade away/pull up jumper, what else can he really do to score on LeBron? You think he’s going to get that off and score 11 times in a row? Take away the years since KG got there, and the Celtics have like a 40% win percentage, with PP being the “man”. What do you think LeBron’s win percentage is when he’s the “man”? PP isn’t even best 1on1 guy on his team, no doubt KG, the douchebag he is, would beat him 1on1.
PP is aprofessional scorer and is at his best in the clutch. He’s no weaking either. LB at what? 6-8 280 is always going to have a physical advantage. But the know-how edge has to go to Pierce. Shaq said Paul Pierce is the @#$%^*!”Truth” He has bested LBJ in the clutch and has confidence and consistancy. Two things that the prince is missing. It will be close but I will take PP to win in OT 12-10
i got lebron…no teammates n he can just play i like NOBODY chances but a SERIOUS ass Melo
a close game – but Bron will take the W
LBJ is seven years younger than Pierce! I compared their APBR numbers, and it turns out that Pierce is largely LBJ’s equal. Take a look:
Paul Pierce LeBron Kobe
PER – 20.7 26.6 23.5
TS% – .569 .566 .556
eFG – .499 .512 .448
ORB – 3.0 3.5 3.7
DRB – 16.1 17.0 12.6
TRB – 9.6 10.3 8.2
AST – 19.0 34.2 23.9
STL – 2.1 2.3 2.1
TOV – 13.1 12.0 11.4
ORtg – 110 115 112
DRtg – 103 102 105
WS – 124.2 118.9 156.3
As you can see, Pierce and LeBron are quite a bit closer to equal than most would like to acknowledge. And in response to control (comment #13), I put Kobe’s stats in for comparison. I always thought of Pierce and Kobe as very similar players, and the numbers bear this out perfectly. This is also a better comparison as they’re about the same age. Kobe has more titles than Pierce because he had Shaq, period. Until KG and Ray moved to Boston, Pierce was surrounded by an utterly awful team, while Kobe was always surrounded by a group that would be contenders even without him.
Conclusion: Individually, Pierce and Kobe are equals. Always have been. LeBron is also basically in their league, but considering how much younger he his, and his physique, his numbers *should* be better than they are. This tells me that Pierce and Kobe are more *skilled*, while Lebron is more of a force of nature who uses his physical strength to finish at the rim. I expect 33-year-old LeBron to be considerably less of a player than Pierce or Kobe at that age, as he won’t have the same level of skill to fall back on as the other two.
You guys are being way too unimaginative for this hypothetical tournament. In reality I have never seen someone turn a 1 on 1 game into a fastbreak competition. Most just settle for trying to out muscle someone or dribble around thinking they are the new hotsauce.
We have seen Lebron in the open court. We have seen Lebron in halfcourt sets. The faster the game is played the better Lebron is. So why should he stick to the conventional method of just slamming his body into someone if that isn’t his game? Pierce will let him shoot as many 30 footers as the game will allow so he is giving him a runway. With Lebron’s size, speed, and handle; pierce has to pick a side and hope he picked right.
In theory Lebron is stretching the floor forcing pierce to move. Otherwise, from a standstill Lebron’s speed advantage is negated. Pierce isn’t tiny so by bodying Lebron, that forces Lebron to take tougher shots. There goes the size advantage. How can someone use their athleticism if they don’t have space to move?
By being conventional Lebron is at a disadvantage, therefore he needs to be unconventional.
I say it ends in a draw. Both players would spend too much time bytchin about getting hacked to the point they pull somebody out of the stands to ref the game.
I can’t believe how many people are going for Pierce. I mean c’mon!? WTF.
Lets try not to let the fact that Lebron is a douche off court influence our decision. LBJ is too strong, too fast for Pierce, he’s also a much better defender.
Wise up bitches – Lebron is taking this easy.
How is LeBron ranked #1 in this tournament? Who came up with the ranking system. Please provide the reasonings why LeBron is #1!!!!
#1 in a one-on-one tournament should be either Melo, Wade, KD, and maybe Dirk or KB.
All of those guys before LeBron….because they have go to moves on the perimeter!
Come on now Pierce has won every match against lebron except for like 1 time.