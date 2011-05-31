Dime’s 2011 NBA Finals Predictions

So what are you doing at 9 p.m. EST tonight? Unless you’re watching Team Christina Aguilera on “The Voice,” you’ll be tuned in to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks. But how is this series going to play out? You’ve undoubtedly watched/listed to Charles Barkley, Skip Bayless, Jeff Van Gundy, Bill Simmons and any number of other talking heads; you’ve probably read plenty of analysis; and you may have even made your opinion known in the comments section of the site or on our poll (most of you appear to be feeling Dallas). So last but not least, some members of the Dime Crew wanted to weigh in our personal picks for the series:

Michael Aufses – @Mike_Aufses

Prediction: Mavs in 6

Too much experience and desire in the Dallas ranks. Both teams play great defense, but Dirk and Kidd desperately need championships to cement their legacies and will do whatever they can to get it. Also, don’t underestimate the potential for a Mark Cuban clothesline on LeBron.

Jaimie Canterbury – @SubZEROxPaste

Prediction: Heat in 4

Miami is too focused to let any games get away from them at home. They haven’t lost at home yet this postseason. Dallas relies too much on their jump shooting to be able to win on the road. I think Miami jumps out to a quick 2-0 lead, steals Game 3 by a tight margin leaving the Mavs with very little hope to win. Then they’ll go on to win Game 4 after crushing the souls of the Mavs at the end of Game 3.

After all that showboating, no way Miami can lose in the Finals.

Patrick Cassidy – @PatrickECassidy

Prediction: Mavs in 6

Common sense tells me this: The Miami Heat are a team of destiny and are on their way to a title, public opinion of their formation and personalities be damned. Common sense tells me that it doesn’t really matter that the Mavs’ defense is superior to what we’re used to seeing out of them over the years or that they have shot lights out as a team for the entirety of the NBA playoffs; LeBron and D-Wade will steamroll their way to the rim and rampage their way to James’ first title.

But here’s what my heart – the heart of someone who is a basketball fan first – thinks about these NBA Finals: The Mavs will win. Dirk, Jason Kidd and Jason Terry will win. All three warriors, all three have been painfully close to the top of the mountain, but have never seen the peak.

You can’t tell me that Dirk hasn’t spent every quiet minute of the last five years suffering in silent torture over letting the 2006 Finals slip away at the hands of this same Miami franchise. In his car, on the team bus, on the team plane, in his dreams and nightmares – the pain of immortality squandered is always there in quiet times. Have you seen this man play basketball in these playoffs? The definition of “playing possessed,” swiping at the ghosts that have haunted him for years.

Dirk can’t let this one slip away. He won’t.

Josh Gotthelf – @DimeBounce

Prediction: Heat in 5

Big games and playoff series are often won by the team with the best player on the court. The Heat will have the TWO best players on the court (no disrespect to Dirk, but I give the edge to D-Wade).

Dylan Murphy – @DylanBotB

Prediction: Heat in 5

And I’m only saying five because I’m feeling generous. We have spent an entire NBA season nitpicking the Miami Heat, feeding off of every misstep, loss or late-game breakdown to fuel our delusion. Well, it’s time to wake up and face reality. Miami is one of the best teams the NBA has seen in a long time and will have no problem dispatching Dirk and the Mavs quickly. The real question is whether Mark Cuban‘s eyes will fill with tears when the series comes to a close.

Aron Phillips – @the_real_aron

Prediction: Mavs in 7

Perhaps this is wishful thinking, but I really think (and hope) this series will go seven games. And if it does, I gotta go with the Mavs. Maybe I’m just looking out for Jason Terry and his bicep, or maybe I just really, really don’t want to Heat to win, but I think Dirk is due. He won the MVP before LeBron. He made it to the Finals before LeBron. And now he should win a title before LeBron. It’s that simple. With the new version of the “Three J’s,” this time featuring Jason Kidd, Jason Terry and J.J. Barea, they have the guard play to pester Miami. And with matchup questions all over the board, LeBron can’t guard everyone. The 2-3-2 format definitely favors the Mavs if they can steal one in Miami, so let’s make some noise before the NBA heads into their uncertain future.

Holly Smith – @holldoll2

Prediction: Miami in 6

As long as the Heat keep playing like they’ve been playing (their solid D and execution), it’ll be more than enough to take down the Mavs.

Sean Sweeney – @SEANesweeney

Prediction: Miami in 6

Since the NBA switched the Finals to the 2-3-2 format, the team with the home-court advantage is 20-6. But for Dallas, this might be it. Dirk is running more and more like the Tin Man. The Jet is close to being sold for spare parts. And Jason Kidd is so old, I kinda wish for the old Ason. Still it’s their time for reckoning. Mark Cuban wants it so bad, he’s agreed to shut up for longer than an hour. DeShawn Stevenson wants it so bad his wakeup anthem for the past month has probably been “Turn My Swag On.” We KNOW the Jet wants it bad enough to get a permanent picture of the Larry O’Brien on his arm. They’ll give it all they have. But I’m taking Miami. South Beach. The King. D-Wade. Bosh. Riley. Miami is a monster at home, and they’ll show it in the first two before coming home to end it in Game 6. Then LeBron will ask the whole world: “How does my ass taste?”

Kevin Zimmerman – @offensivelyfoul

Prediction: Heat in 6

Let’s be real. It doesn’t matter whether LeBron or Wade can’t decide on who is playing the roles of Jordan or Pippen in any of these games. The point is that both of them are damn good, too good for Dallas to beat them, even if the Mavericks are playing their A-game.

