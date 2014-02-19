Dion Waiters Posterizes Spencer Hawes, But Hyperextends His Knee

The NBA is back in action tonight after the All-Star break in New Orleans, and a season filled with injuries also picked up right where it left off. In the closing minute of the first half on Tuesday night, Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters took advantage of an open lane provided by the Sixers’ defense, and drove to the bucket for a monster flush over Spencer Hawes.

However, Waiters came down awkwardly after making contact with Lavoy Allen while he was in the air. He limped along the sidelines the other way and then fell to the ground and held his knee in pain. Tyler Zeller committed a foul to stop the clock for Waiters to get off the court.

Waiters did not return for the second half and was diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee. The sophomore had been continuing his impressive performance after his duel with Tim Hardaway Jr. in the Rising Stars Challenge during this past weekend’s All-Star festivities. Until the injury, he had scored 13 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished three assists in only 15 minutes of action.

But his injury did not impede the Cavs on Tuesday, as they steamrolled the Sixers in Philly, 114-85, for their fifth straight win of the season, the best stretch they’ve played all year.

