Dirk Brings The Noise

Hello? KD, you there? Russell? Heeelloooo? Scottie Brooks is that you? Damn, Dirk really shut up an entire team, an entire city. Brooks said in the postgame that if you aren’t upset after a loss like this, then you can’t get upset over any loss. He’s right. Blowing a 15-point lead in the final four-plus minutes in a pivotal Game 4 is about as low as it gets. Oklahoma City had everything lined up to punch a 2-2 ticket back to Dallas. Except Dirk wasn’t cooperating, and after Dallas’ epic 112-105 overtime win, it’s not even a question anymore. Dirk Nowitzki won’t let his team lose. Perhaps the Thunder’s only hope? Calling Mike O’Hara and Jimmy Flaherty … Trailing by 15 with under five minutes to go, Dallas executed. Most squads would’ve caved. But most teams don’t have Dirk (12-for-20 shooting, 40 points) who hit three or four shots down the stretch that had Chitwood shaking his head. During timeouts, the trainers must’ve been pumping David Hasselhoff into Dirk’s headphones while throwing a hot jacket over his shooting arm. His two free throws with 6.4 seconds left completed a 17-2 run and sent the game to overtime where Jason Kidd‘s (17 points, seven assists, four steals) crippling three with 40 seconds left put the dagger in OKC’s heart … Meanwhile the Thunder love to learn things the hard way. Awful possessions heading into overtime went against the great pace they set for three-and-a-half quarters. Whether it was KD’s (29 points, 15 rebounds) terrible heave on the final possession of regulation or Westbrook’s (7-for-22 shooting, 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists) pull-up J’s and awful offensive management, we kept looking at them sideways. Someone should’ve put a stop to all that (we’re looking at your Scott Brooks). Do they have anything left heading into Game 5? It’s frustrating to see this, seeing the Thunder cower into an L that makes them look like kids playing against grown men (which in a way, is true) … During the third quarter, the color guys talked about Durant’s work ethic. Brooks says he has the work ethic of a backup. We’re assuming that’s a good thing, but didn’t Eddy Curry have the work ethic of a backup? What about Adam Morrison? Slava Medvedenko? We never thought Stacey King and KD were so similar. Shocking really … Oklahoma City came out and hit their first nine shots. Durant’s game was on point, sharp as a razor. You had Durant out there leading like Leonidas, Serge Ibaka (18 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks) putting the hex on Dirk with an out-of-nowhere crossover and even Kendrick Perkins was beasting. But Dallas made enough plays to hang around. Then at the end of the first half, they made their move, cutting the lead down to three. Dirk had the quietest “I’m-too-nice-to-stop” half, missing just one shot on his way to 22 points. And as hot as he was, KD got just eight looks in the first 24. Westbrook took probably that many in wild, off-balance, running jumpers. Then in the second half, Durant struggled with double-teams. Dallas was bringing a second defender whenever he made a move, often catching him at the best time. He finished with nine turnovers, and was completely out-of-sync late. The credit must go to Kidd and Shawn Marion. Marion was rock solid against KD, and Kidd was constantly picking at Durant’s dribble. His critical swipes late in the fourth disrupted OKC’s flow … Van Gundy: “If I was Scott Brooks, I would grow a beard, because I would love James Harden that much” … Let’s pray that Jason Terry (20 points, four steals) never coaches our daughters. We don’t want them running around out there with nine pairs of socks on and throwing up JET signs after every big bucket … It’s one of two ways now for the Thunder: man up or check out. It’s one way or the other. The NBA’s favorite Brady Bunch can’t act like kids anymore. We are way past that. No matter how young you are, opportunities like these don’t come often. There’s no guarantee Westbrook doesn’t go Starbury. There’s no guarantee the Beard doesn’t find better barbers somewhere else. There’s no guarantee of anything. These are some killer growing pains. What will the Thunder do with them? We know what Nowitzki is gonna do: Get ready for the Dirk Snarl on Wednesday … We’re out like James Harden.
First!
and gotto love Dirk GOD DAMN
damn, what else can you really say about dirk. That off balance heave was ridiculous…Can’t see how ppl keep considering him soft and not clutch.
And honestly, Dallas woulda lost this had Harden not foul out.
Harden was the key to that collapse. The Thunder can’t win without him out there to space the floor against Dallas’s defense. Durant was plain awful in the last 10 minutes of the game because he had smothering double-teams anytime he was within 10 feet of the ball.
On one end you got the Mavs doubling up on Durant the moment he steps over midcourt because the Thunder have no outside threats to worry about, while on the other end Dirk gets the ball in his hands with ease off pick and rolls because the Thunder can’t afford to leave Kidd or Jet. Better luck next year Thunder, hopefully Russell Westbrook develops some higher basketball IQ and Thabo Sefolosha develops a jumper.
damn, i turned it off when okc had that double digit lead. dallas wasn’t hitting anything.
Check twitter and see it’s in OT, like WTF!!
Dirk is the man, but I can’t give him too many props, just got done watching bamboozled.
and once again dirk showed that its not his fault that dallas teams failed to win championships pervious years. dude is bringing it up every year in play offs. its other guys on the team. hopefully this will force haters to shut up
Marion was making Durant look silly toward the end of that game. I don’t know what to say, other than Dirk is a badass.
Although Durant’s attempt at the end of regulation was not a good one, I couldn’t help but notice that Westbrook got out of Marion’s way, giving him a better shot at contesting the jumper. What the hell was that all about? Maybe he didn’t think Durant was dumb enough to take that shot? I mean, there was still time and it looked like Durant was a little shaken. Either way, it made them both look stupid.
Vintakular
Cuz most haters are ignorant.
Yoda
Agree
Again for the 150th time dirk over kg any day. How was dallas without dirk this year 0-7?? Dirk and howard were the mvps this year.
The crazy thing is Dallas still don’t have Caron Butler?! They’ll be cold when he comes back…
Dirk No-quit-ski, all day, all night. Like Magic said, this guy is absolutely the mvp of this year’s playoffs. Ridiculously good. Just watch those contested pump fakes and spin moves at the rim, those off balanced one-legged Euro jump shots you gotta love it. Sure OKC choked this one away. But you better get all those points on the board in the biggest game of the year, down 15 with 5 minutes to go(sic!). Dirk is one of the greatest closer of all time, hands down.
Huh, allas no more. Must have been painful to watch for Thunder fans but man – watching Dirk doin his thing is amazin. Dude is awesome in crunch time.
i wonder who greg oden is rooting for between dallas and okc
Dirk is bringing it, freaking unstoppable! He could average 45 if Dallas played through him an entire game/series.
But that foul on Collison which gave Dirk the game tying FTs was bullcrap.
That doesnt change the fact the OKC collapsed with Harden on the bench, but it absolutely allowed Dallas to force OT which was the same as a loss for OKC the way they played the last 3mins.
@9…. thats crazy, I completely forgot about caron butler’s injury
OKC lost their Hard-en, went limp and couldn’t please the crowd.
it’s happened to us all
I would think the work ethic of a backup is a good thing, although I didn’t hear the way it was used. You would think a backup is trying to start so they’re pushing the guy ahead of him everyday. That’s a compliment in my eyes.
I’m trippin on how the NBA fines players over words. If “faggot” cost anywhere btwn 50K-100k “nigga” must be free b/c Lebron called Spencer Hawes that a couple weeks ago and I didn’t hear a thing about it. And KG might be broke if they fined you for saying that. Crazy how the media works.
Dirk is AMAZING!
One handed fall away 18 footers?
Not fair.
And Scott Brooks isn’t that dude. There’s a reason why collision is a career backup that plays less than half of a game and now he’s your saviour? Perkins should’ve been in the game with ibaka checking Dirk and maynor should’ve been in for thabo to help the offense. Brooks has been exposed severely as a step above clueless.
Smh
DOH!!! The Oklahoma City Blunder…
Will Rich Cho still be invited to do the draft for Portland?
Mavs are crazy deep. They still got Caron Butler and Rodrigue Beaubois in their lineup.
It doesn’t matter if you are up by two or twenty two, with five minutes to go you know you have to take care of the ball and code out the game. Watch Westbrook’s lazy passes and lack of leadership and you see why Harden was needed on the court. Up fifteen you close it out, hit your free throws. Durant hits a three and celebrates like the game was over- five minutes were left on the clock! Is that youth or just stupid?
I left the damn game when OKC was up 99-84 tthinking it was oveer and saw this morning that Dirk lost his damn mind in the last 4 minutes…in-f*ckin-sane! Dirk officially needs a nickname…and if he already has one its not good enough….I’m calling him The Howitzer for now on….Dallas is winning the chip. With butler and Roddy B coming back, thhey will be too good tto stop if Caron can lock down on D
Damn. Dirk is on a mission (shooting peoples faces off is merely the side mission). I said to myself before the Lakers series that I had a funny feeling that Dirk was gonna surprise a lot of people and shut some haters up, but I had no idea it was gonna be like this. Since blowing that lead to Portland Dallas has just been locked-in.
I wonder if that guy in LA is taking notes from Dirk on how to be clutch lol
durant -9 buckets, 9 turnovers.
westbrook – 7 buckets, 6 turnovers.
harden – 3 buckets, 4 turnovers.
19 buckets, 19 turnovers
durant, westbrook, ibaka, harden average age -21.5 yrs
dirk 12 buckets, 4 turnovers
jet, kidd, marion – 4 steals each
dirk, jet, kidd, marion average age – 33.8 yrs
Geezer power in the nba playoffs-gotta love it!
Here’s Dirk’s nickname: Thor!
“Thor brings the hammer down!!!!!” Cuz that’s what he did to OKC last nite.
@vintakular – u can call Dirk soft still. He still cant rebound or defend well for his position. Clutch? Ya, no longer a debate (unless he starts missing late FTsin the finals again, which aint happening. Dude been stewing on 06 for 5 yrs now. Looks like its his yr finally, but no, still gotta take KG over Dirk historically, regardless of what happens this yr. Hes still got a lot of work to do to pass KG historically.)
@woohoo – awful. I like Howetzer, but it should be Sheiza Film, cuz dudes gonna shit all over you and you just gotta grin and bear it
Kevin Durant’s Dunk from last night:
[www.nbadunks.org]
Gotta love how teams get exposed in the post season.
they def need to move Westbrook off the ball Monte style so he can just focus on scoring. that running a team thing doesnt suit him.
CHOKELAHOMA CITY???
99-84 with under 5 minutes and i really stopped paying attention. I can’t believe the way the Thunder broke down in the clutch. If Harden doesn’t foul out, the Mavs lose that game. He’s the 2nd best player on that team and he’s proved it this series. Give my boys credit, they D’d up when they had to and made the right plays on offense when it was most crucial and got a crazy comeback win. Thunder fans….the pain you feel today doesn’t even COMPARE to the hurt us Dallas fans have felt in recent years due to choking games away. This was a great win but we got one to go.
Actually, FIVE to go.
DALLAS BITCH.
#MAVS
They can only move Westbrook off the ball if he can guard opposing 2s.
KD will learn from this and hopefully add something to his game next year, that will actually be used in games.
Dirk career stats
Reg season 23pts 8.4rebs
Playoffs 26pts 10.4rebs
He picks it up in season 2 and do u know how many players wish they could average that and would welcome being called “soft”
Fk labels enjoy skill
@ 28 – that was a travel.
@ Celts – ha I disagree with you about Dirk’s place in history (already), but I like your nickname ideas.
Does anyone know when Caron is due back, if at all? Maybe the Mavs should let the Thunder win one to get him back in time…
I’m one of the biggest Dirk/Mavs fans around, so there really isn’t much to say today.
Bron42, are you still out there? I was wondering what you thought of your boy J Kidd playing for a team that you hate haha…
lol @ 33-when was the last time bron42 was on here? its been a minute. but what was with tht softass pick tht westbrook laid on marion at the end of regulation? matador defense.
dirk’s nick this series:
THOR: God of Thunder
Leave it to a CeltsFan to besmirch Dirk’s good name by bringing KG into it. That’s an argument that will not be settled until after they’re both retired, but I’m taking Dirk.
You have to give credit to Dallas. I hope they win it, but even if they don’t, that is how you want to put together a team. You have your stud scorer, another guy who can get buckets, and then a bunch of hustle/defensive guys who can get some points. I don’t know what to make of OKC, they have all of the same stuff but just can’t put it together. KD and Westbrook looked retarded sometimes.
I would feel bad for Nick Collison because of that BS call at the end, except that everyone knew that when Dirk got the ball it was going to be cash anyway.
@dagwaller
Donnie Nelson said Caron’s return for the playoffs would be nothing short of a miracle. Even Caron mentioned it wasn’t gonna happen. And Beaubois? He’s back, he suited out before playoffs began but Carlisle just doesn’t like him.
@ Island – I don’t feel bad for Collison. Dirk should’ve gotten 2 foul calls in a row at the end of regulation, when he had a Collison Snuggie on him. Even the commentators, who are wearing orange and blue colored glasses, were saying so.
@ Vintakular – you da man. Beaubois is good, but as far as I can tell, he does the same things that Barea does. Not a good time to reintegrate someone so young.
Can’t believe OKC choked that game away. That is unacceptable in the playoffs. Harden fouling out had nothing to with. That’s a loaded Thunder team and Scott Brooks deserves all the blame for the execution at the end of that game. I have no idea what plays they were trying to run and it was not Westbrooks fault this time…
Dirk Diggler is a monster.His nickname should be the German FireCRACKER.
I really don’t know bout the KG vs Dirk argument. There’s really no sense in pitting those two if you’re an NBA fan. These are two cats who has to lick their wounds just to get where they are.
KG: an athletic kid that can’t lead his team out of the first round… then the Celtics chip happened.
Dirk: a scoring machine who always chokes on the big moments highlighted by the loss to a number 8 seed and the 06 Finals loss… then this year’s playoffs happened.
These are two HOF players who had earned their places by overcoming their worst moments and working hard to be where they are. As a fan, I don’t get why people pit them against each other. Hell, you can appreciate them BOTH.
PS: Watching Dirk this playoffs is like watching Allen Iverson circa 2001, where you would just know he WOULD dominate. But the wierd thing bout Dirk… Isn’t he supposed to be 4 or 5 years over his prime? DAMN. JVG is right: What we’re seeing now from Dirk is LEGENDARY.
Put a fork in em. They’re done.
I kept telling people that Memphis would have been a better opponent.
tha boddy
lets go with garnetts numbers now
playoffs
21ppg 12rpg
garnett is the same dude in the playoffs dirk gets better.
dirk avgs 5 more pts only one less board 11rpg and yet he cant rebound and garnett is a monster??? had kg been in dallas instead of dirk there is 0 percent chance of that type of comeback
in 06 dirk was great he avged 27 and 11 knocked out the defending champs in game 7 on the road. he was on his way to his first chip and then refs happened. 07 was just bad luck in match ups like the spurs this season. 10 he again knocks out the champs and is on his way to his second finals. besides when has dirk ever had a really good team to win it all?? check out the roster of the 06 team its sad.
just for fun
td
playoffs 23.3ppg 12rpg 3.5apg 2.6bpg on 50 plus percent shooting something kg doesnt do.
@ Ian:
My post was not even a slight dig at Dirk, man.
I might constructed it in wrong way. What I actually meant is Dirk is ‘perceived’ as a choker. Hell, his Mavs this year was the ‘hip’ choice of a team most likely to lose to a lower seed.
And fairly or otherwise, Dirk has carried those labels.
My point is Dirk and KG shouldn’t be compared to each other because they both had bad labels attached to them, and they both worked hard to overcome those.
PS: I’ll put Dirk and KG on the best PF of this generation number 2a and 2b. And if I HAD to choose the better one, I’ll go with Dirk.
i know man i just pointed the 06 thing out because like you said people think dirk choked when his team wasnt even supposed to be in the finals. i can go with 2a and 2b and like you pick dirk.
@big island – if arguing Dirk vs one of the 5-7 best PFs ever is disrespectful to him, your opinion of him is waaaay too high
Dirk has been unfairly labeled a choker in the past, BUT don’t act like the refs were solely responsible for the 2006 Finals loss. The refs weren’t making Dirk, Terry, Josh Howard, Stackhouse and Devin Harris miss shots and turn the ball over.
-OKC play down the stretch was so stupid, jumper after jumper
-Look at the current Mavs team, & tell me they should be close 2 a championship, they got players 3-5 years past their primes but Dirk is not letting them lose, give the man credit instead of bringing up his failures SMH. It’s not about losing, is how u respond 2 losing, maybe all those failures are motivating him now, ever think about that haters?