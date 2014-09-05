Dirk Nowitzki, “Dunkaholic”

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the several most valuable offensive players in basketball, but the Dallas Mavericks legend can’t do everything these days. Just don’t tell him that. Nowitzki showed off his light-hearted sense of humor on Twitter earlier today by poking fun at his lack of ability as a dunker.

Nike finally sent me the right shirt…. pic.twitter.com/Da8Rnyvo1N — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 5, 2014

Oh, Dirk.

The 36 year-old Nowitzki actually completed 10 dunks last season, the most he’s had since 2009-2010. His point is taken, though – we don’t exactly see Dirk getting up like this anymore.

