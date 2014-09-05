Dirk Nowitzki, “Dunkaholic”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Twitter
09.05.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the several most valuable offensive players in basketball, but the Dallas Mavericks legend can’t do everything these days. Just don’t tell him that. Nowitzki showed off his light-hearted sense of humor on Twitter earlier today by poking fun at his lack of ability as a dunker.

Oh, Dirk.

The 36 year-old Nowitzki actually completed 10 dunks last season, the most he’s had since 2009-2010. His point is taken, though – we don’t exactly see Dirk getting up like this anymore.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Twitter
TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKIStyle - Kicks and GearTwitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP