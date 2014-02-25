Dirk Nowitzki Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Over Carmelo Anthony

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
02.25.14 4 years ago

The Knicks looked to have broken through on Monday night with the Mavs in town. Dallas is a legitimate Western Conference playoff team and the Knicks were playing them dead-even through 47 minutes and 59 seconds. Carmelo Anthony scored 44 points on 7-of-12 from downtown and they were tied 108-108 with just 10.6 seconds left. But that’s when Dirk Nowitzki isolated against Anthony near the top of the free throw circle.

Dirk is seven feet tall, and was easily able to get his patented step-back off against Anthony. Dirk was only 6-for-13 on the evening for 15 points. Nowitzki made his last two points count as his shot over Anthony rattled around the rim and backboard before gently fall through the nylon to give the Mavs the road win.

The loss pushes the Knicks to 6 games back from the playoffs with 25 left to play. Anthony was again fantastic on the offensive end, scoring 44 points on 14-for-29 shooting to go with nine rebounds and four assists. We were leaning towards Kevin Love, but it might be ‘Melo that needs better teammates around him.

For Knicks PG Raymond Felton, the loss was just a precursor to a an emotionally fraught evening.

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
