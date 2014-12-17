Dirk Nowitzki: Kobe Bryant Is “Probably The Greatest Player In My Generation”

#Kobe Bryant
12.17.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Dirk Nowitzki is a better shooter than Reggie Miller, anyway. A day after the Indiana Pacers Hall-of-Famer bashed Kobe Bryant, the Dallas Mavericks’ future one praised his fellow championship-winning elder statesman.

Touching on Bryant passing Michael Jordan as the league’s third all-time scorer, Nowitzki – basketball’s top international scorer – paid the Los Angeles Lakers legend quite the compliment. Via Tim MacMahon of ESPN Dallas:

“He’s probably the greatest player in my generation that I played against,” said Nowitzki, who has 27,239 career points and will likely pass Elvin Hayes and Moses Malone over the next few weeks to move up to seventh on the list. “Obviously Shaq [O’Neal] was very dominant, Tim Duncan was great, but I just loved watching Kobe. I don’t think there will ever be another MJ, but he’s definitely as close as it gets that we’ll ever see.

“He had it all. He’s a clutch player, can make shots from anywhere. I’ve had a blast from watching him during his career very closely. That’s a heck of an accomplishment for sure.”

High praise. And it’s also a wholly justifiable assessment despite the fact that we disagree with it. For our money, Duncan is the best player of the 2000s with Bryant and O’Neal close behind.

Where does Dirk stand in relation to that exalted trio? Alongside Kevin Garnett on a notch just below them. Not bad company.

Do you agree with Dirk?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSdallas mavericksDimeMagDIRK NOWITZKIKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP