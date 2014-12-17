Dirk Nowitzki: Kobe Bryant Is “Probably The Greatest Player In My Generation”

Dirk Nowitzki is a better shooter than Reggie Miller, anyway. A day after the Indiana Pacers Hall-of-Famer bashed Kobe Bryant, the Dallas Mavericks’ future one praised his fellow championship-winning elder statesman.

Touching on Bryant passing Michael Jordan as the league’s third all-time scorer, Nowitzki – basketball’s top international scorer – paid the Los Angeles Lakers legend quite the compliment. Via Tim MacMahon of ESPN Dallas:

“He’s probably the greatest player in my generation that I played against,” said Nowitzki, who has 27,239 career points and will likely pass Elvin Hayes and Moses Malone over the next few weeks to move up to seventh on the list. “Obviously Shaq [O’Neal] was very dominant, Tim Duncan was great, but I just loved watching Kobe. I don’t think there will ever be another MJ, but he’s definitely as close as it gets that we’ll ever see. “He had it all. He’s a clutch player, can make shots from anywhere. I’ve had a blast from watching him during his career very closely. That’s a heck of an accomplishment for sure.”

High praise. And it’s also a wholly justifiable assessment despite the fact that we disagree with it. For our money, Duncan is the best player of the 2000s with Bryant and O’Neal close behind.

Where does Dirk stand in relation to that exalted trio? Alongside Kevin Garnett on a notch just below them. Not bad company.

Do you agree with Dirk?

