Dirk Nowitzki Moves Into Top 10 All-Time In Career Points

In the here and now, last night’s Mavs win over the Jazz in Utah kept the pressure on Phoenix and Memphis for the final playoff spot in the tightly packed Western Conference playoff race. But in the broader sense, it was a hallmark night for career excellence after a smooth mid-range jumper from near the elbow — what else — Dirk Nowitzki moved past Oscar Robertson into 10th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Fitting that he made his climb into the top 10 on the same night his former Mavs teammate and good friend also moved up a spot on another career list.

It happened early in the fourth, with the game already nestled close to the win column for the Mavs, but Dirk’s two points came with his customary shooing purity.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just a reminder of our favorite Dirk shot, since he’s now cracked the top 10 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list: here’s that step-back off one foot against KD from earlier this season:

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.