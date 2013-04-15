Dirk Nowitzki Scores 25,000th Point

Dirk Nowitzki‘s historic 25,000th NBA point yesterday came as so, so many of the ones before it had come, with a faceup jumper from the wing. With 6:45 to go in the second quarter against the New Orleans Hornets, Dirk squared up on Robin Lopez and buried a J in his face to vault himself into 25,000-point club as it’s 17th member.

Dirk joins Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett as the lone active players with 25,000 points.

