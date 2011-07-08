Dirk Nowitzki Signs Away His NBA Championship Moments

07.08.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

What exactly has Finals MVP and newly-crowned champ Dirk Nowitzki been up to since leading the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Championship last month? Apparently a lot.

In addition to visiting his native Germany (where he was treated like a rock star), Nowitzki threw out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers baseball game. He also took part in a private signing for the trading card company Panini America, signing photographs and trading cards. The signing was also for the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation.

Nowitzki joins a list of Panini signers that includes Kobe Bryant, Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant and John Wall. This year’s top two draft picks, Kyrie Irving and Derrick Williams, both recently signed with the company too.

But what’s the fate of these cards, with the lockout hovering over us? For now, they’re memorabilia in anticipation of a season that may not happen. These days, a signed picture of Nowitzki may be the closest anyone can get to real basketball.

You can purchase the signed in-game photos (limited to 50) for $299.99. Here are a few more photos from the event (see all of them here):

