While the Sacramento Kings went into the offseason with big hopes about how they’d spend their copious amounts of cap space, one thing stood out as being more important than the rest: figure out an extension with Domantas Sabonis. The team’s All-Star center had one more year on his contract before he could hit unrestricted free agency next summer, and unsurprisingly, the Kings wanted to make sure that was all sorted out sooner rather than later.

On Saturday night, that all got resolved. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Sabonis and the Kings renegotiated and extended his contract, which will lead to an additional $195 million in cash coming his way. In all, the deal will mean Sabonis is under contract with Sacramento for the next five years, and the renegotiation means he’ll be due $217 million over that period of time.

Sacramento Kings All-NBA C Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension for a total of $217M over five years — including $195M in new money, his agents Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JL9Yic3Zi8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023

Sabonis came to Sacramento in February of 2022 by way of the Indiana Pacers in a deal that saw the Kings part ways with prized young guard Tyrese Haliburton. It ended up being an excellent move for Sacramento, as Sabonis was critical in the team’s success last year, averaging 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in 34.6 minutes per game en route to earning an All-NBA Third Team selection.