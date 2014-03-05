Dominique Wilkins Is Blase About LeBron James’ 61-Point Game

Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins appears to be unimpressed with the 61-point explosion LeBron James unleashed against the Bobcats on Monday. Wilkins sent out a series of tweets appearing to downplay James’ game, criticizing both the contemporary NBA, the Bobcats’ lackluster defense and the assumption James has vaulted past Kevin Durant in the MVP race.

The crux of what Wilkins is tweeting below lies in Charlotte’s inability to stop LeBron on defense, but more importantly on their lack of a player to push LeBron when he was on the defensive end. To highlight his point, Wilkins alludes to his having averaged 30 PPG while also getting ravaged by the likes of Michael Jordan, Bernard King and Larry Bird on the other end of the court.

He even tweets that he could have scored 40 against the Bobcats on Monday. ‘Nique turned 54 years old in January. Then he opines about the MVP race that’s coming down to the wire between James and KD, believing KD is still the frontrunner despite’s ‘Bron’s historic night.

Wilkins sums up his diatribe â€” after continually stressing he’s not criticizing James, specifically â€” by saying that his issues stem primarily from the way the game has changed since his day.

While we applaud Wilkins for taking an active interest in contemporary games, we think he’s a little out of his element. It’s become a common refrain from the best players of the 1980s through the 90s and the new millennium to criticize the contemporary game for going soft and the players with it. Though we agree with some of that trope, it’s starting to sound more and more like crotchety old men bitter about dwindling limelight.

While we don’t think this is the impetus behind Dominique’s series of tweets, we can’t help but wonder what initially provoked the reaction. We didn’t hear a peep from him haranguing the when Carmelo Anthony dropped 62 on the same Bobcats team at the Garden or when KD set a career high by scoring 54 against the Dubs earlier in the season.

Here’s Wilkins’ full tirade on Twitter:

No denying he put on a shooting display. He was hot. Let's not forget, he was playing the Bobcats. A sub 500 team w a match up nightmare. — Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) March 4, 2014

Where is the Defense? The Bobcats put up 107 points in a defenseless display of basketball. Offensively who was there to make Bron work on D — Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) March 4, 2014

Why are we not talking about Al Jefferson and the MONSTER night he had 38 and 19! Yes, like I said, Bron got hot & put on a shooting clinic. — Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) March 4, 2014

Watch the film. No close outs on D, doubles were late, rotations were slow. It was too easy to score. At 54 y/o I could drop 40 on that D — Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) March 4, 2014

Bron is a freakish athlete, yes, no doubt. I could say I was too in my prime, but averaging 30 then against the greats like Bird, MJ, King — Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) March 4, 2014

AND having to guard them on the other side was an all out war. You were dogged by halftime and had to pick it up & do it again the 2nd half — Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) March 4, 2014

Let me be clear again, amazing shooting display, he was on fire and VERY efficient. My point is the Cats didn't work him on the other end. — Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) March 4, 2014

It isn't just about slow rotations & poor closeouts. Who made Bron work on the other end w/ Henderson hurt and Al carrying the team? — Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) March 4, 2014

Was this enough to now thrust Bron into MVP vote leads? We forget the body of work KD has been shouldering when Westbrook goes down? — Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) March 4, 2014

My take is not knocking Bron at all. It's really more so about the game & how it has changed. — Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) March 4, 2014

Do you agree with Wilkins’ assessment of James’ performance?

