Dominique Wilkins Is Blase About LeBron James’ 61-Point Game

03.05.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins appears to be unimpressed with the 61-point explosion LeBron James unleashed against the Bobcats on Monday. Wilkins sent out a series of tweets appearing to downplay James’ game, criticizing both the contemporary NBA, the Bobcats’ lackluster defense and the assumption James has vaulted past Kevin Durant in the MVP race.

The crux of what Wilkins is tweeting below lies in Charlotte’s inability to stop LeBron on defense, but more importantly on their lack of a player to push LeBron when he was on the defensive end. To highlight his point, Wilkins alludes to his having averaged 30 PPG while also getting ravaged by the likes of Michael Jordan, Bernard King and Larry Bird on the other end of the court.

He even tweets that he could have scored 40 against the Bobcats on Monday. ‘Nique turned 54 years old in January. Then he opines about the MVP race that’s coming down to the wire between James and KD, believing KD is still the frontrunner despite’s ‘Bron’s historic night.

Wilkins sums up his diatribe â€” after continually stressing he’s not criticizing James, specifically â€” by saying that his issues stem primarily from the way the game has changed since his day.

While we applaud Wilkins for taking an active interest in contemporary games, we think he’s a little out of his element. It’s become a common refrain from the best players of the 1980s through the 90s and the new millennium to criticize the contemporary game for going soft and the players with it. Though we agree with some of that trope, it’s starting to sound more and more like crotchety old men bitter about dwindling limelight.

While we don’t think this is the impetus behind Dominique’s series of tweets, we can’t help but wonder what initially provoked the reaction. We didn’t hear a peep from him haranguing the when Carmelo Anthony dropped 62 on the same Bobcats team at the Garden or when KD set a career high by scoring 54 against the Dubs earlier in the season.

Here’s Wilkins’ full tirade on Twitter:

(H/T BDL)

Do you agree with Wilkins’ assessment of James’ performance?

