Michael Jordan Once Informed The Hawks They Were In For A Long Night, Then Went And Dropped 61

01.31.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

There’s a select group of athletes who you never tire of hearing stories about their legendary trash talk. Kobe Bryant and Larry Bird come to mind. As does Steve Smith, Sr. But any time you can get some juicy details about Michael Jordan’s gift of gab, well, that’s truly a treat.

Fortunately, former Atlanta Hawks great and Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is here to quench our thirst. In a sit down with The Player’s Tribune, Wilkins reminisced about a number of legends he faced, including some great Larry Bird stories, but the one that stands out is about the time the Hawks traveled to Chicago for a regular season game against the Bulls in 1987. While the Hawks sat at their lockers, not even changed out of their suits, Michael Jordan strolled in.

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSDOMINIQUE WILKINSMichael Jordan

